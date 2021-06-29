When A.I. Artificial Intelligence was released on June 29, 2001 (20 years ago today), director Steven Spielberg was hit with criticism about the way the film ended. Spielberg was at it again, they said, injecting schmaltz into a story that didn’t call for it. Eschewing a darker ending for a happier one. But the thing about those critics is that they were very wrong. The ending of A.I. is not schmaltzy or even that uplifting. It’s emotionally devastating and tremendously bleak.

Before Spielberg made it, A.I. had been in the works for decades under the stewardship of filmmaker Stanley Kubrick, who kept delaying the project until technology could make the prospect of telling a story about a young human-like A.I. boy feasible. Over those years, Kubrick kept his friend Steven Spielberg in the loop about the project’s development and creative evolution – something he hadn’t done with The Shining or Full Metal Jacket, which Spielberg found curious. And eventually, in the 1990s, Kubrick formally told Spielberg he should direct the film instead, and Kubrick would produce it. Spielberg demurred as he focused on other projects, but after Kubrick’s sudden death in 1999, the E.T. director decided he needed to make A.I. as a tribute to his friend.

But the unique development history and collaboration between Spielberg and Kubrick led to the impression that somehow Spielberg has messed with Kubrick’s original vision. And while it’s true that films like E.T. and Saving Private Ryan really tug at the heartstrings, it’s also true that films like Close Encounters of the Third Kind go to some pretty dark places. Spielberg didn’t need Kubrick to make his version of A.I. dark, but writer Ian Watson – who had worked closely with Kubrick on the story treatment before his death – maintained that the ending of Spielberg’s film is pretty close to what Kubrick wanted and “faithfully filmed by Spielberg without added schmaltz.”

Image via Amblin Entertainment

A.I. is presented almost like a fairy tale. Haley Joel Osment’s robot David is one of a kind – a robot boy who can love – and when his human mother abandons him, he sets out on a quest to “become a real boy” so that she will finally love him back. The similarities to Pinocchio are no mistake, and yet it’s the framing of the entire story as a fairy tale that drills down just how emotionally unsettling the film’s finale is.

David reaches the end of his quest not by accident, but by design. His maker, Professor Allen Hobby (William Hurt), gave David a nudge to venture to a partially submerged Manhattan (the story takes place in a future ravaged by climate change) where Hobby and his underlings are toiling away at creating an entire line of children robots with the capacity for love. David was the first of his kind, and when his mother Monica (Frances O’Connor) said the magic words to make David imprint on her – to unlock the power of love, so to speak – Hobby and his associates didn’t quite know just how significantly David would evolve and change.

David loved his mother, sure, but also felt rejection when she found herself unable to fully love him back. And that rejection instilled a desire to change in David, one for which he would go to the ends of the Earth if that meant he could finally be loved and accepted by his mother.

RELATED: Every Steven Spielberg Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

But in Hobby’s office, David learns he’s not one of a kind. He’s one of many. He confronts (and straight-up murders) another activated David, and happens up a full line of boxed up Davids and female Darlenes ready to be shipped out. He is not special. He is not unique.

Image via Amblin Entertainment

So what does David do? When asked to wait for Hobby’s associates who would give him “the next steps” on his journey, he leaps from the top of the building into the abyss below. Faced with the truth that there is no Blue Fairy who can turn him into a real boy, that he was a commodity, a placeholder for his mother until her real son could return, he puts an end to his quest and, in practice, his existence.

But under the ocean, David happens upon a Blue Fairy statue at Coney Island, a part of a Pinocchio exhibit that existed before the oceans gobbled up the pier. Could the Blue Fairy from Pinocchio – the one who inspired him to go looking for a real Blue Fairy to grant him his wish of becoming real – actually be right here before him? David and his soft-spoken toy companion Teddy take the vehicle Gigolo Joe (Jude Law) stole and submerge themselves deeper and deeper, until they’re face to face with Blue Fairy. A consequence of their rough landing, a Ferris wheel pins them to the ground, but David pays it no mind. He finally has an audience with the Blue Fairy, and he’s praying for her to make him different. For all eternity.

This would have been devastating enough of an ending – David praying to a rotting statue for a wish that can’t possibly come true, repeating his mantra over and over and over again for all time. But then A.I. flashes forward 2,000 years into a future in which all organic life is extinct, and robots have evolved into a new form. These evolved Mecha – who have never before interacted with living beings – wake up David and Teddy, and desire to grant David his wish because they say, more than anything, they want David to be happy.

So they resurrect David’s mother from a lock of her hair, but the resurrection can only last for one day. Once she falls asleep, she will die all over again. And so begins what David has longed for this whole journey – a perfect day with just him and his mommy, playing and laughing and loving and being loved. As his mother falls asleep, she says to David that she loves him. That she “has always” loved him. At peace, David, too, closes his eyes and “goes to that place ‘where dreams are born.’”

Image via Amblin Entertainment

This ending can be read one of two ways. One, David gets a perfect reunion with his mother, during which she embraces him fully and tells him she loves him. Or two, David lives a perfect day with someone who is not his mother, but is instead an approximation of her, and is maybe even told what he wants to hear as engineered by the Mecha who made her resurrection possible. The latter feels more plausible and fitting with the story. For the entirety of the film, Spielberg has drilled down the idea that humans see A.I. as a threat, and the heartbreaker is that some of these A.I. have come to love their human creators despite their hatred.

That certainly describes David, a machine who wanted more than anything to be loved by a human mother. Is the love he receives at the end of the film less meaningful because it’s not real? Because the woman he sees as his mother is at best a clone and at worst a hallucination? It really depends on the viewer, but I see this film as a fairy tale tragedy about humanity’s unwillingness to co-exist with those who are different. And humanity’s hubris in thinking they can control the thing they create.

But to drill down deeper it’s the story of a boy who wants his mommy. Who waits thousands of years for the chance to be reunited and feel her warmth. What David receives from the benevolent Mecha who wake him up seemingly does the trick. He accepts their gift and is at peace, finally. But as a viewer I can’t help but think back on the last interaction David had with his mother who abandoned him on the side of the road.

“I’m sorry I didn’t tell you about the world,” Monica says tearfully as she leaves this lonely robot boy on the side of the road.

Schmaltzy? No, A.I. is devastating.

KEEP READING: The Best Sci-Fi Movies of the 21st Century So Far

Share Share Tweet Email

Top 5 Metroidvanias of All Time You Can Play Right Now Or Castledroids, if you prefer.

Read Next

Adam Chitwood (15825 Articles Published) Adam Chitwood is the Managing Editor for Collider. He's been working for Collider for over a decade, and in addition to managing content also runs point on crafts interviews, awards coverage, and co-hosts The Collider Podcast with Matt Goldberg (which has been running since 2012). He's the creator and author of Collider's "How the MCU Was Made" series and has interviewed Bill Hader about every single episode of Barry. He lives in Tulsa, OK and likes pasta, 90s thrillers, and spending like 95% of his time with his dog Luna. More From Adam Chitwood