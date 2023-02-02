The AI conversation has been gaining a lot of traction lately, and mostly for the worst. It especially became a big topic in the art space, so it was only a matter of time before this would break into performance art. With the advancement of technology, something along these lines was bound to happen.

Although this has not been implemented anywhere other than just on the Internet for test runs, it opens Pandora's box to a lot more ways to threaten acting. This is a similar conversation to bringing back actors to perform from beyond the grave. Digitally altering an actor's performance is just inherently disrespectful; if a desired outcome is wanted, that should be communicated to them during filming. What this suggests is a huge amount of revisionism that could be on the horizon, and that will cause way more harm than good.

RELATED: AI-Created Movies Are a Bad Idea

How Have We Already Seen AI Used to Change Performances?

One recently viral tweet focuses on The Bear actor Jeremy Allen White during a seven-minute monologue in the first season. A split screen of the same video is presented, with the right side of the screen altering the performance with "realtime eye-contact" to make it appear White's eyes are looking directly into the camera. Watching these videos side by side clearly shows the effect of this technology on the performance itself. It doesn't have the intensity of the original performance given. Eyes are always something that are difficult to get right. This goes for all mediums, from drawing to the early CGI films that had trouble with it. So directly messing with the eyes is of course going to make something look off immediately, even if the viewer can't pinpoint what exactly it is.

Beyond this, it directly takes away the actor's agency from their work. This could have been a performance decision by the actor themselves. Oftentimes in stress, eye contact is fleeting. This moment highlighted here captures the character of Carmy in a very vulnerable scene — and the way he moves about the scene, including his eye movement, is all cumulative towards his performance. Changing his eyes to be locked on the camera, and only on the camera, immediately changes his demeanor. It seems almost threatening, simply because it doesn't seem like a real person would do that. Losing humanity in a performance for a gimmick is wrong, and it would still be wrong if this was used professionally.

The Uncanny Valley Effect of AI

Image via Paramount

When speaking about eyes, it is necessary to bring up the uncanny valley effect. This is, simply, our reaction and response to seeing a human likeness that is wrong. It is commonly brought out by hyperrealistic robots or dolls. It is purposefully used in many horror movies, like late last year's Smile. And seeing how often it is used in horror shows just how effective this phenomenon is.

In the above viral video, White's eyes are off-putting — and this is pretty good technology, but constant eye contact is certainly unnerving and unrealistic. This is why the original performance is so much better. He feels real because it is real. His eyes dart places, they aren't constant; that is what makes him feel human, and that is something necessary to a performance. Take James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water, for example. The Na'vi look so realistic because they move like us, including their eyes. We are imperfect, and AI doesn't get that. Having constant, direct eye contact is unsettling because we lose the subtleties that make us up.

The Revisionist Effect of AI Use in Film and TV

The fear is that this kind of technology will be used to heavily revise film and television in the future. Revision has been a debated topic for decades, especially with the Star Wars franchise. George Lucas has taken to changing a lot of his films in the franchise, from editing scenes to play out differently to the incorporation of CGI to cover up old special effects. This idea isn't new. Star Trek: The Original Series and Classic Doctor Who have provided similar home video experiences, but the difference with them is that it is an optional choice to have the updates. You may be able to watch the original versions of those, but you cannot find the original Star Wars movies intact anymore.

This is where the future gets fuzzy. Is it OK to do this if you leave the choice to the viewer? These past examples have only affected the editing or look of the film or show. It gets a little more unethical when you are changing an actor's own performance choices with this technology after the fact. The question is simply: Why use AI for this purpose at all? Actors are there to do their job, and they should be directed correctly so that it leaves this conversation irrelevant. We don't need AI to fix anything when there isn't anything to fix in the first place. This is a conversation that is just beginning. AI will affect film and television in ways we probably can't even imagine yet. This is just one small step and one that we have to be careful about. If it takes over performances, we have to acknowledge what we are losing because of that exchange. Perfectionism will never be achieved when dealing with people — that is just a fact, but that is where the true beauty lies in performance as an art in itself.