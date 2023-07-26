The Big Picture Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt speaks out on the use of AI in film and television, arguing that artists should be compensated for their work that is used to train AI.

Gordon-Levitt acknowledges that AI is a tool in filmmaking but emphasizes that it should not be used as a means to avoid paying artists for their contributions.

He expresses concern for the impact of AI on the film industry and the livelihoods of people he works with, such as camera operators and sound mixers. He believes that addressing this issue requires regulation at the government level.

As both the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes wear on into the summer, the issues at the core of the strikes have begun to bubble up to the surface, revealing a deep rot within the world of film and television. There are many reasons for actors and writers to be striking, from receiving fair employment terms to residuals. But one of the most controversial aspects of the ongoing strike is the use of Artificial Intelligence within television and film — Secret Invasion, for example, utilized AI within its opening title sequence. And now, actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt has just spoken out on the use of AI in film and television.

In a new op-ed, Gordon-Levitt made it clear that the use of AI in filmmaking should not be a means of dodging payment to artists. He also discussed the issue on MSNBC. In fact, Gordon-Levitt suggests that artists should be paid for any work used to train AI. “I think the technology is going to impact so many different industries and maybe the film and television industry is sort of a canary in the coal mine,” he noted. Gordon-Levitt continued, noting that “...if an AI has used your work to be built, they call it trained, and that AI makes money, you should get a piece of that money, and in the entertainment industry that’s called residuals.”

AI Is a Tool, Not a Creative Replacement

Levitt also rebuffed the suggestion that AI is somehow above human creativity, saying that:

"They feed [AI systems] a huge set of training data and then it sort of finds the patterns in that data and it recombines and spits it out. That data was all produced by humans, and it can be a bit of a magic trick to say, ‘Well the AI did it, the people didn’t do it’ but that’s not true. It was all done by people and then kind of recombined by the AI. Those people whose data was used to train the AIs, those people deserve compensation.”

This is not to say that Levitt is totally against utilizing AI technology. He, like several filmmakers such as Steven Soderbergh, recognizes it as just another tool in filmmaking. He says, “I’ve been fascinated with AI for years and as the technology is getting more and more powerful" However, he continued, "I’ve just grown really concerned about what it might mean for my industry, and honestly not even so much just for my livelihood but people I work with,” the actor told Morning Joe on Wednesday. “Those camera operators and sound mixers, the people that are like family to me. We work really long hours together and I’m very concerned with what this technology is going to mean for them and their lives.” He added that the issue goes “beyond Hollywood.”

Ultimately, however, he noted that the issue goes beyond what a labor union strike can accomplish."It’s got to be something that’s addressed in Washington and encouragingly there is some movement it seems in Congress and the White House towards regulating AI,” he noted.

In addition to acting, Joseph Gordon-Levitt has also worked as a director and producer. He is also the founder of HitRecord, a collaborative media platform.