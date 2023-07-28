The Big Picture AI can be a useful tool to the music industry, but it will never replace the artistry and emotion that humans bring to the creation of music according to Ludwig Göransson.

Experimentation, making mistakes, and pouring one's soul into the art are essential for creating good music, something that AI cannot replicate.

The live performance by talented musicians and the organic chaos and excitement it brings cannot be replaced by AI, emphasizing the irreplaceable role of human creativity in music.

As the conversation about the use of AI intensifies, it’s interesting to hear different takes on the subject from industry professionals, because the technology encompasses far more than just Chat GPT answering random questions. Depending on how you use it, AI is able to create original—albeit not nuanced—content. AI has been in the news a lot recently because the threat of AI tools replacing creatives is one of the key debate points for striking writers and actors, who believe studios are looking to exploit those tools in ways that would make their own jobs obsolete. During a recent conversation with Oppenheimer composer Ludwig Göransson, the topic turned to how AI is being implemented in the music industry and why Göransson does not think the tool will ever replace actual people.

When the topic of AI as a tool was broached by Steve Weintraub, Göransson admitted that he thinks AI as a tool is "interesting," but like many others have recently said, he doesn’t see it as a real threat, at least not for the music industry. His rationale is quite simple, in order to make good art, you need to experiment, you need to make mistakes, and do things many times until you pour your soul into it and get it right. Göransson said:

“I haven't fully started using it yet in whatever I do, but I'm definitely interested in using it as a tool, you know? And I think that's kind of what the conversation is about — you can use it as a tool, but it would never substitute the artistry of people and the players and the performers. Just like I said when I described the scene, you know, having so many people performing that piece of music created this breath and created this organic sense of chaos and excitement, and it's filling the room with air. That's something, when we recorded filling that room with air, that's something that we’ll never be able to– You can never replace that. So I think, you know, as long as, hopefully, you just use it as a tool for yourself.”

The scene that Göransson refers to is one of the most important moments in Oppenheimer: Immediately after the title character manages to detonate the atomic bomb during the infamous Trinity Test, he starts to feel conflicted about what he just created. This is the kind of scene that transports the audience directly into the character’s mind, and one element that helps get there is the score. Based on what the composer suggests, you can’t nail all of the elements of a score until you hear it played live by an orchestra—something an AI would never be able to do, much less evaluate. His own description of the scene is precisely why a computer will never be able to replace the emotive creation that a composer like Göransson is capable of crafting in a room filled with talented musicians. In his own words, Göransson said:

"You're seeing these people cheering, but like, what's he feeling inside? That took some time, and we worked on that. That was kind of the last piece of the puzzle. But other than that, I think, for the movie you have the first act of the movie, it's these complex, beautiful, melodic, intimate violins and strings. It starts off with this beautiful, intimate performance, and ends in an opera kind of, and you're going through that personal growth. Then there's the second act of the movie, where all these theories and all these scribbles actually [turn] into an actual product, it turns into a bomb. You see them actually dealing with building it, hoisting it up, and the whole music spectrum and the color and tone of the music changes in that moment from this organic, live instrumentation to just these three sounds of, like, this pumping bass, and then you have this little ticking, like a metallic ticking, and that really propels you to these guys are about to blow themselves up, or they could potentially destroy mankind."

Oppenheimer is playing in theaters now. Check out our interview with its star below: