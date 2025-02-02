Like all technological revolutions of its time, AI is feared by many. However, AI differs from previous innovations, such as the steam engine or general industrialization, in that, rather than creating a plethora of jobs, AI appears to either remove or limit the number of jobs people will be able to do in the future. Whilst AI can clearly do so much good in other industries, such as helping to detect broken bones on X-rays in England, in the film industry, AI feels like it will be used to harm creatives. As a cheaper and potentially quicker alternative to employing humans, few trust studio executives to use it altruistically.

With this being the context, many are outraged by the recent news that The Brutalist and Emilia Perez both used AI in the editing suite. Legally, Hollywood doesn’t have to disclose this usage, but the threats AI poses to artists and copyright infringement mean they absolutely should. Creatives have already had to fight arduous battles to get studios to limit their use of AI when pertaining to scripts, but their image-generating powers are already causing harm, and, in the end, it should be left up to audiences whether they want to support the use of AI or not.

The 2023 Writers' Strike Limited AI Powers, But Only Around Scripts