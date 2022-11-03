[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for The Suspect.]

The five-part thriller The Suspect, available to stream for Sundance Now and AMC+, follows Joe O’Loughlin (Aidan Turner), a clinical psychologist with a successful practice and a loving family who becomes something of an online hero after rescuing a young patient preparing to jump off a ledge. The attention he’s received from the incident puts him on the radar of a veteran police officer and his partner, as they investigate the murder of a young woman found in a shallow grave in a cemetery, but enlisting his help reveals some suspicious behavior that makes them wonder just what he’s trying to hide.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Turner talked about how he’d been looking to do a project like this, what he loved about the way this story is told, never wanting to hoodwink the audience, shooting a scene that’s meant to be many floors up when you’re afraid of heights, and whether he’d like to revisit this character again, since there are more books in this series by Michael Robotham. He also talked about what drew him to the upcoming series Fifteen-Love, which will stream at Prime Video.

Collider: I love these kinds of stories. This is the kind of thing I love to read, and that I love to watch.

AIDAN TURNER: Yeah, me too. I’ve been waiting for one of these for a while. I’ve read some of them and have thought that it’s easy for these things to fall into the template of being quite formulaic. And then, I read this and was two episodes in when I thought, “I still can’t figure out who this Joe guy is. This is weird. I love it.” It’s complicated and difficult and muddy and unclear, in a good way, and it kept me thinking. I’ve been waiting to do a show like this.

One of the things that I really love about this is that, every time you think you’ve figured out what happened and who’s responsible, you realize that you have no idea. You can’t just rule someone out and then move on to the next suspect because you keep circling back and going back and forth with certain characters. There were times I was convinced your character didn’t do it, and then times I was convinced he did.

TURNER: Yeah.

What did you think about how everything ultimately played out? Once you found out exactly what happened, what was your reaction?

TURNER: I wanted it to go on longer. That’s what I was fighting for. If you were a fly on the wall of all these early meetings, I kept saying, “I love this ambiguity so much. I want more of it.” When we know who’s done it, Joe is not the suspect anymore, unless you think there’s a huge hoodwink going on with the audience, and that there’s some sort of trick or turn that’s probably not satisfying for an audience, to be honest. He goes from suspect to then detective.

I love the ambiguity of it the most. I would push for that to be longer. I wish we were into episode four and still going, “What on earth is going on?,” because it works well for me. But the producers said, “I think we’ve run out of steam with Joe.” He’s fascinating and he’s digging holes for himself, all over the place. It starts off with what it seems like is a pretty innocent transgression, but then it snowballs into something else, and he tries to cover that up. And then, this thing is revealed and he tries to cover something else. It just keeps going and going. The answer from the producers was, “We can’t keep doing this. You can’t do that to an audience.” At some stage, we have to make this gear shift, and we have to turn.

I love that, and it’s fun to play. It’s also fun to play the other side too, when he puts that detective hat on. Certainly, as a reader, when I first read the scripts, I thought, “Oh, God, I love not knowing.” What does a liar look like and sound like? Sometimes people who are completely innocent don’t always sound like it, and our views on what innocent people and guilty people sound like, look like and walk like aren’t always accurate. I’m a huge fan of true crime. There are a lot of shows where you’re one episode in and you go, “Oh, my God, he’s guilty. Come on, it’s so obvious.” And then, the next episode, you’re like, “If I was a juror, I couldn’t convict this person.”

I love that. I love how it makes me feel. I don’t know why, but it’s fun. Especially in drama because you’re not a juror and you’re not playing with somebody’s life. As a viewer, we’re in this safe territory where we can keep going, “Why did he do that? He said this thing, but what’s the reason for that?” I love that. I love that about shows. That’s the kind of TV I like to watch.

We realize pretty early on that this guy knows more than he initially lets on, and then he does these things and makes these decision that make him seem more suspicious or guilty than if he had just handled something a little bit differently. Was all of that was on the page? Did some of that behavior and the way that he was come out of choices that you made, as an actor, just to make him seem like he was hiding something?

TURNER: No, definitely not. In those early discussions, I was adamant about following Joe’s truth. We can’t hoodwink the audience. We can’t make him look guilty, just for the sake of it. At the second viewing, this all needs to track. I knew Joe’s journey. I knew his truth. I knew why he floundered and why he got nervous, or said a particular thing, or felt a particular way. It all tracks for me. I was never playing for the camera, or playing for an audience, or trying to throw in a twist or a turn that didn’t feel authentic. So, yes, that was always on the page. That’s what the great thing was. It was already on the page. He does say these things and make these mistakes. If you shred something, how do you then get rid of it? If somebody asks or needs to see something, how are you going to explain it? That’s what Joe is trying to keep up with, all the time. Is this just from the trauma of his diagnosis that he’s recently had, or is this the person he is? What is it that’s affecting him? What is he trying to cover up? What is just impulsive and a mistake?

You’ve said that you’re afraid of heights, which makes the opening sequence in this very interesting. Was that something that you knew you might have some trouble with? Did you try to forget you’d have to do that?

TURNER: Oh, yeah, 100%. I knew I’d have trouble with it, from when I read the very first episode. I thought, “How is this going to work?” We built the top two floors on a lot. There was no green screen. We had stunt guys that were 25 stories up, or whatever the hell that was, but I was up a fair height, enough to have a pretty dodgy ankle, had I fell off it. It was enough height for me to make those squeals pretty authentic on the day. I’m not a fan of heights. I never was, and never will be. But if I’m going to go up somewhere high, it’s nice that somebody has a camera on me. Then, I can show all of its full glory. That’s what actors do. Sometimes even unconsciously, we throw ourselves into things that we find terrifying. I love theater. The next thing that I’m going to do is a play. I love it, but I know there are going to be two days before we go up, where I got, “What the fuck am I doing here? This is terrifying. There’s a sold out audience. There are 800 people. I don’t know what I’m doing. Why am I doing this? This is not what I love to do.” And then, as soon as that curtain goes up on the first night, you’re like, “Oh, yeah, this is why.” It’s just something we like to do, as actors, to torture ourselves.

There are other books about this character. Would you want to tell another story with him? Have there been conversations about the possibility of that?

TURNER: Yeah, there’s been conversations. I think it would probably be a very different show. I think there’s mileage in Joe and the story and the detectives. I shouldn’t get into talking too much about the second book, but I have read it and I love it. The third one too, actually. I’m not quite done with this character yet, but it would be a different type of show. Look, I’m not a writer. That’s not what I get paid to do, but there are brilliant people who are. Peter Berry, who worked on our show, is one of them. I’m sure he could draft something really satisfying for an audience to see, and for actors to read and to want to be a part of. I’m certainly not putting that to bed yet, even though there isn’t any plans, as of present, to make another series. All of the actors are busy on other shows now, and I am too, but I’d love to get back to it. It’s something I’d love to revisit.

You also have Fifteen-Love, which sounds like another interesting story and character. What made you want to do that? Were you a tennis fan before doing that, or is that something you’ve had to learn about for the show?

TURNER: So many people in [the UK] are big tennis fans. I’m sure it’s the same in the States. Once I started shooting it, I realized that people know a lot about tennis and play a lot of tennis. It had really strong scripts. It came from the same production company as The Suspect, World Productions. (Show creator) Hania Elkington is actually married to Jake Lushington, who produced The Suspect and is also producing Fifteen-Love. I was aware of the story. I heard them talking about it. I was like, “I want to read this thing that you’re talking about. Give me the script and let me read it.” So, I did, and I loved it. And then, we got busy making it. Actually, tomorrow (October 28, 2022) is my very last day, and I wrap up 16 weeks on it. It’s been a long shoot. It’s pretty dark material that we cover in it. It’s probably the darkest character I’ve played to date. It’s been incredible to work on it and an amazing show to do.

