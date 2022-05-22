The day we’ve all been dreading has come. Aidy Bryant is leaving Saturday Night Live. Aidy joined the show in Season 38 as a featured player and was immediately bumped up to the main cast in Season 39. Aidy has a long history of improv that landed her at Second City in Chicago. Outside SNL, Aidy also was the creator, writer, and executive producer of the comedy Shrill on Hulu for three years, which garnered her a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award in 2021. During her tenure at SNL, Aidy was also nominated for three Emmys.

There is no doubt that Aidy has a long career ahead of her, but we would be remiss without feeling bittersweet about her departure. She is so fun to watch, especially when she breaks, and continuously breaks up other cast members with her full commitment to her sketches. As we say goodbye to Aidy on Saturday Night Live, let’s look back at 11 of her best moments throughout the years.

Ted Cruz/Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Recurring)

As political impressions go, it’s hard to beat these two from Aidy. Aidy made multiple appearances in politically driven sketches as the former press secretary and the current Senator from Texas much to the delight of all of us. There’s a chance the people she was portraying did not look at these impressions fondly, but that didn’t stop Aidy from popping up repeatedly throughout the years as these two mainstream political figures.

Press Conference - SNL

Melanie (Recurring)

What is more awkward than a young girl hitting on her friend’s dad? Nothing. The answer is nothing. And Aidy loves to make guest hosts laugh as she plays Melanie, who is very into hitting on older men and blurring all boundaries. Melanie only popped up twice, but she will forever be in our hearts as the cringe and inappropriate pre-teen making the likes of Ryan Gosling and Drake break for laughter.

Birthday Party - SNL

Carrie Krum (Recurring)

As the most adorable seventh-grade travel expert, Aidy plays Carrie Krum who is all too excited to inform Michael Che about her summer plans. Sure, her dreams of world traveling are a little limited to where her family lives around the U.S. given her age, but Aidy is so adorable as she describes her trips, that it is addictingly charming. Che acts frustrated and uncomfortable when she innocently flirts, but she’s just too cute to be mad at.

Weekend Update: Travel Expert Carrie Krum - SNL

Trend Forecasters (Recurring)

When Aidy and Bowen Yang appeared on Weekend Update as bougie trend forecasters it was difficult for anyone not to laugh. As they prescribed what was going to be in and out in the trends to the bass-pounding music, it was even hard for them to keep a straight face at the preposterous lists they were spouting. Sadly, we only got this duo twice. Maybe on Aidy’s future hosting gig, they can revisit this dynamic pairing.

Weekend Update: Trend Forecasters on the Latest Trends - SNL

Henrietta and the Fugitive (Season 43, Episode 1)

The age-old story of a chicken and a fugitive (Ryan Gosling) in love. Henrietta (Bryant) is in love with the fugitive but is heartbroken when she finds out he’s married. The scene where Aidy fumbles trying to get a gun out of the back of Gosling’s pants with her winged hands is pure comedic genius. Gosling is a puddle of giggles by the time he has to save Henrietta from the police. But it is the 20 years later tag that makes the sketch an all-time classic.

Henrietta & The Fugitive - SNL

Aidy B and Cardi B (Season 43 Episode 17)

Aidy, Cecily, and Kate are obsessed with the new album by Cardi B. Aidy is inspired by Cardi's music to be a little more confrontational to the men in her office. She aggressively tells off Beck Bennett and Kyle Mooney as well as Chris Redd and the late, great Chadwick Boseman. When Aidy finally gets to chat with Cardi B, she is (rightfully) frightened at Aidy's obsession as she repeatedly tries to get her to go away.

Aidy B & Cardi B - SNL

Inside the Beltway (Season 45, Episode 1)

The sketch itself is pretty funny, but it’s the ending that makes you want to watch it over and over again. In a complicated news segment that involves flashbacks and lightning-fast costume changes, there were many opportunities for something to go wrong. In the chaotic timing, Aidy’s long-time dresser, Audrey, gets caught on camera a little too early for a quick change and Aidy is beside herself. To watch her fight through her final segment with tears of laughter streaming down her face will bring you endless joy and cement Aidy's status as a national treasure.

Inside the Beltway - SNL

New Paint (S45 E5)

Farrow & Ball paint… it’s a real thing! But it’s this brilliant and over-the-top sketch that lets Aidy really shine. Aidy tries to explain to her brother (Beck Bennett) and his wife (Host Kristen Stewart) why she insists on paying so much money for custom paint shipped from England when she barely has any money to begin with. As Aidy gets increasingly annoyed, the ridiculousness of the premise is forgotten as Aidy’s performance can sell you on just about anything... even over-priced paint.

New Paint - SNL

Joan Song (Season 45, Episode 6)

With a real Wes Anderson vibe, the music video begins with Joan singing about the new love of her life, Doug… her dog. Yes, her dog is her boyfriend. But then, in her head, her dog looks like Harry Styles, so who are we to judge? With a bit of a Grease 2 feel, the two sing about their love for each other, even if it can never work in the real world. It is a concept that only Aidy can sell, and Harry's vocals don't hurt either.

Joan Song - SNL

L’Eggs (Season 46, Episode 17)

At an afternoon rehearsal for a high school rap group, Aidy and fellow salesperson, host Carey Mulligan, show up to peddle their product: L’Eggs. Hosiery that is sold in plastic eggs. (Yes, young people, that was a real thing.) Why they are trying to sell them in modern times to a group of high school rappers is undetermined, but they just may be good enough salespeople to do it. As Aidy and Carey show off their legs in the luxurious pantyhose, the kids are inexplicably fascinated by these two ladies selling an outdated product that has zero to do with them.

L'Eggs - SNL

Aidy’s Dream (Season 47, Episode 13)

When Oscar Isaac guest-hosted earlier this season, Aidy seized the opportunity to tell him she has this recurring character called "the sexual woman." She tells the camera that she has been playing teachers, mothers, principals, etc. But it was time to write a sketch that SHE wanted to do as a reward. And what is the sketch? A sketch where Isaac had to fall all over her, madly in love and showering her with kisses and adoration. Can you blame her?

Aidy's Dream - SNL

