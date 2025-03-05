While remakes will always be forced to justify their existence if the original film that they are inspired by is already well-received, that pressure can be even more heightened when it is considered to be an all-time great classic. Akira Kurosawa is often considered to be one of the greatest filmmakers of all time, and Ikiru is definitely his most personal film; although Kurosawa was best known for his epic Samurai films, Ikiru was a deeply personal drama about one man coping with the inevitability of death. Even though Ikiru is just as powerful today as it was during its initial release, Oliver Hermanus’ powerful remake Living perfectly added new context to the story by setting it in England during the 1950s. Although it is best known for earning Bill Nighy the first Academy Award nomination of his entire career, Living features a memorable, inspiring performance from Aimee Lou Wood.

What Is ‘Living’ About?