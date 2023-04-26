The power of the lyrical revisionist western can be potent. Ain't Them Bodies Saints seems to take visual cues from Terrence Malick and others of the New Hollywood era en route to fashioning its own unique cinematic magic, spellbinding in its visuals and mesmerizing in its hazy languor. While its aesthetic sensibility is similar to say, Days of Heaven, the movie is an enigmatic and beautifully wrought film that interrogates how distance and time can harden the heart and terminally warp one's perception of love. It is its own unique beast, ticking along at deliberate pace towards impending tragedy. Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara play Bob Muldoon and Ruth Guthrie, a young couple ripped apart when the former's petty criminal is imprisoned, taking the fall for their joint deeds.

Ain't Them Bodies Saints is also an invigorated take on the Bonnie and Clyde tale, as only Bob ultimately finds himself on the lam - with Ruth agreeing to sit tight and wait however long in order to carry on their fraught relationship. Innovative in its level portrayal of a love story marred by separation and the battle between acceptance and a steadfast refusal to let go, the film goes for the jugular semi-regularly in a smattering of action-packed sequences to break up the meditative pacing. Both literally and figuratively, director David Lowery tackles the wide open spaces - exploring the incalculable lengths often traversed in the name of family. Or the prospect of family.

Lowery's visual treatment renders Ain't Them Bodies Saints especially striking. Over-the-shoulder shots and a penchant for natural lighting coat the film in a dreamlike shimmer, as if shot through a gossamer lens. Of the many films inspired by the Hollywood New Wave and poetic takes on fugitive tales, Ain't Them Bodies Saints, a kind of wistful neo-western, remains a powerhouse 10 years on from its 2013 release. Its visual language and mournful score help catapult it to greatness.

'Ain't Them Bodies Saints' Revives a Classic Style with a Modern Twist

From the get-go, there's friction between lovers Ruth and Bob. The film opens on the two bickering whilst traipsing through a morning field, with Ruth suggesting home for her is not the same as home for him. The viewer quickly learns Ruth is also expecting a child, complicating their entanglement further (especially after Bob is jailed). The Malick-esque appreciation for the landscape and the power of the natural world is overpowering from the start. The vast tracts of tall grass wicker and breathe through the screen - it's wholly immersive and has the effect of making its characters and their concerns, while important, seem inconsequential. Shortly after the audience is introduced to the couple, a botched crime results in Bob's incarceration and Ruth is forced to raise their child solo, never entering into a new relationship.

Bob writes to his beloved from prison, assuring Ruth of their eventual reunion, insisting his escape lies on the none-too-distant horizon. Lowery's delicate approach to the gradual disintegration of a once iron bond separates Saints from some of the other films of its ilk. While the duo were 'partners in crime', they no longer are, and Ruth's acceptance of this as fact as her emotional bruises heal with time, separates their relationship at the core of the film as unique. Ostensibly, she is simply better at 'forgetting' than he is, and nothing can silence her jailed lover's deafening need to return things to the way they were. Despite her assertion that she will wait for Bob, one gets the distinct sense that she has adapted to the unforecasted shift in her life with greater ease than expected in spite of initial pain. Bob on the other hand, will not back down, and following his escape and reconnection with allies, maintains everything he once hand will soon once again be within reach.

'Ain't Them Bodies Saints' Brims With Complicated Interpersonal Relationships

Turbulence abounds in Ain't Them Bodies Saints. While its visual prettiness and poetic fixation with the glories of the beautiful but forbidding landscape run through the film, there's a hard edge to the key players. The subsurface motives of a collection of its important secondary characters render the narrative anything but routine. After Bob goes inside, Ruth becomes increasingly independent and resourceful. In the midst of her development, she begins to draw the increased attention of Foster's Patrick Wheeler, a cop who was shot during the standoff that resulted in Bob's downfall. Assuming Bob to be the gunman, it was actually Ruth who was responsible for Patrick's injury. Oblivous - he edges closer to Ruth, developing an unveiled affection for her as time slides on. In other imaginings of the classic Bonnie and Clyde setup, such layered relationship dynamics have been left out. In this situation, nothing is ever clear as to where loyalties fully lie.

While it's never explicitly stated, Ruth's fondness for Wheeler also appears to be ripening even after she gains knowledge of Bob's jailbreak. With letters flowing in and charged with an overwhelming need to protect her daughter from harm - her inner conflict can only be silenced by seeing to the day-to-day tasks which define her. Keith Carradine (who was a cast member of a likely influence in Robert Altman's McCabe and Miss Miller) plays the father of one of Bob's felled comrades. Unreservedly protective of Ruth after gaining word of Bob's escape - he staunchly warns against him returning to his young family, issuing a caveat that many wish to cash in on the bounty out for his capture. The farmhouse encounter another example of how one's once rigid devotion can be tested in trying circumstances.

David Lowery's Film Is an Impeccably Shot Tragedy

David Lowery effortlessly glides between the day and night scenes with grace. One gets the sense throughout the film that events won't end happily for all parties and that despite unwavering convictions, things rarely go completely according to plan. Daniel Hart's elegiac score sprinkles warning notes throughout the picture and as the action escalates towards the end, Wheeler is forced to confront the very real idea of a forced reunion with the man standing between him and the object of his burgeoning affection. Coated in a bluish sheen, the way light is captured is truly a sight to behold. Gifted cinematographer Bradford Young would later go onto to work on the acclaimed Martin Luther King biopic Selma, and his nous for capturing moments with startling style is well exhibited here.

Like the many plaintive films that inspired it, Ain't Them Bodies Saints is ultimately tragic. The brevity and fragility of life is delved into with poetic aplomb. The farmhouses dotting the late-light strewn landscapes are made to appear as temporary distractions, blips on the endless horizon, whose ties to everyday responsibility only temporarily shield lives swallowed up by waiting. David Lowery's keen appreciation for original visuals and implied messages make the film interesting on repeat viewings. It seems all of its chief characters harbor secrets - planned endings don't always materialize the way one anticipates. Ain't Them Bodies Saints is a contemplative and moving portrait of lives diverging and converging with renewed perspectives. Utilizing the beauty of its surrounding scenery, it's a unique spin on the Bonnie and Clyde concept - the malleability of faith tested to the point of breaking as Ruth comes to with a new life bestowed upon her.