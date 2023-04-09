Ben Affleck's new directorial outing Air—which tells the story of a Nike salesman Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon) as he tries to get a rookie Michael Jordan to sign on to create the now iconic Air Jordan shoe brand—is off to a great start at the box office. The new film has pulled in $14.4 million in its first 3-day weekend at the Domestic Box Office. Adding in the two extra days since the film's premiere on Wednesday, April 5, the dramatic comedy has secured itself a healthy $20.2 million across 3,507 theaters in North America.

The 5-day earnings see Air outperforming original projections and are a fantastic start for a dramedy aimed at adults. Following a strong opening on Wednesday of $3.2 million, the film saw a slight dip of 26% on Thursday with $2.4 million. This would ramp back up on Friday with an increase of 106% percent, ending the first day of the 3-day weekend with $5 million. Saturday saw the daily gross be even higher than the day before, ending with $5.8 million, a 16% increase. At the time of writing, Sunday's box office is at $3.5 million, a strong showing considering it is Easter Sunday.

The film's 3-day weekend earning of $14.4 million places the film at fourth place at the Domestic Box Office. Leading the pack by a large margin is the newly released Super Mario Bros movie with a massive domestic pull of $146.36 million—the film has now taken the record for the largest global opening for an animated film of all time at a staggering $377.2 million. The rest of the field for the weekend is much closer together as Air's $14.4 million comes in just behind Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves which brought in $14.5 million, bringing its domestic total to $62.2 million in its second weekend, and John Wick: Chapter 4 bringing in $14.6 million in its third weekend hitting a $147 million total domestically.

What Are People Saying About Air?

Along with Air tapping into the shoe and sports audiences, one of the major reasons for the film's success is strong responses from both critics and audiences with its quality being spread by word of mouth. The film currently sits at a 92% Critic Score on Rotten Tomatoes with the Audience Score being even higher at a 98%. Collider's own Ross Bonaime gave the film a B+ in his review, praising Affleck as a director, saying, "Affleck makes Air look easy, a director who knows exactly what he’s doing, and knows how to build anticipation, work our excitement, and tell a story about a shoe that is truly enthralling and gripping."

