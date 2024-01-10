The Big Picture In Air Force One Down, Katherine McNamara stars as a rookie Secret Service agent who must face terrorists and save the President.

The high-octane thriller, directed by James Bamford, showcases intricate stunt work and action sequences.

Air Force One Down releases in select theaters on February 9 and will be available digitally on February 13.

Katherine McNamara is having a rough first day at the office in Collider's exclusive premiere trailer for Air Force One Down. The Walker: Independence star is featured opposite Anthony Michael Hall (The Breakfast Club) and Ian Bohen (Teen Wolf) in Paramount’s upcoming high-octane thriller. Directed by James Bamford (Superman & Lois), the feature takes audiences miles off the ground as the President’s private aircraft has been overtaken by terrorists with just a few Secret Service agents standing in the way of a complete disaster.

The top draft pick to join the Secret Service, Allison Miles (McNamara) is head-hunted by recruiting Agent, Sam Waitman (Hall) after it’s clear that she has what it takes to join the most elite team of bodyguards in the world. When another Agent calls out for the day, Agent Miles is thrown directly into the mission of ensuring the President of the United States (Bohen) has an easy and breezy trip aboard Air Force One to attend a global meeting about an energy deal. After the craft is taken over by terrorists, Agent Miles’s skills are put to the test as she and her teammates are forced to work as a unit to bring down the baddies and safely ground the plane, all while making it on time to the world leader’s summit.

Along with the leading trio, Air Force One Down also stars Orange Is the New Black alum Dascha Polanco and Mission: Impossible II’s Rade Serbedzija. The title is being distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution under Republic Pictures. The label will also soon release the Jenna Ortega-led and executive-produced title, Winter Spring Summer or Fall.

Air Force One Down is the Perfect Project For James Bamford

Image via Paramount

Although fans of The CW’s Arrowverse will recognize Bamford from his work behind shows including Arrow, Supergirl, and Batwoman, the director has an even lengthier docket of stunt credentials. In the past, Bamford has coordinated stunt teams for productions including Watchmen, X-Men: The Last Stand, Blade: Trinity, The Chronicles of Riddick, and The Butterfly Effect. Taking the lead from fellow stunt person-turned-filmmaker, David Leitch, Bamford’s background in the craft elevates the intricate movements seen in the Air Force One Down trailer.

Check out the film’s trailer below and continue scrolling for the official synopsis. Air Force One Down flies into select theaters on February 9 and will be available on digital February 13.