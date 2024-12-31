Harrison Ford will play President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in next year's Captain America: Brave New World, and thanks to Vizio, you can relive the last time he took the oath of office — for free. The 1997 action thriller Air Force One is now streaming for free on Vizio WatchFree+. The streaming service is available for free to anyone using a Vizio device.

Air Force One was a mash-up of two trends in 1990s filmmaking. First, the airliner had become a popular setpiece for action films following the "Die Hard on a ____" template, including Passenger 57, Turbulence, and Executive Decision. Secondly, there were a slew of movies about US Presidents both real and fictional across a range of genres, from biopic (Nixon), to romance (The American President) to comedy (Dave). Just the previous year, Independence Day had featured a President turned action hero in the form of Bill Pullman's Thomas Whitmore. Air Force One was directed by thriller veteran Wolfgang Peterson (Das Boot, In the Line of Fire), from a script by Andrew W. Marlowe, who would go on to create Castle.

What Is 'Air Force One' About?

Close

Ford plays President James Marshall, a Vietnam War veteran who's just authorized the capture of General Radek (Jurgen Prochnow), a rogue neo-Soviet warlord. However, after leaving a state dinner in Russia, Air Force One is hijacked by a squad of Radek loyalists led by Egor Korshunov (Gary Oldman). Aided by a Secret Service mole (Xander Berkeley), Korshunov's men take the President, his wife (Wendy Crewson) and daughter (Liesel Matthews), and several of his staff members hostage — only for Marshall to escape and use his military training to take the terrorists down one by one. Meanwhile, in Washington, Marshall's Vice President, Kathryn Bennett (Glenn Close) is under pressure from Attorney General Walter Dean (Dean Stockwell) to invoke the 25th Amendment and assume the Presidency. The fate of America is at stake as Marshall faces off against the ruthless Korshunov.

Air Force One was well-received by critics, despite some jarring 1997 CG in its climax, and was a hit at the box office, grossing $315 million on an $85 million budget. That box office gross made the film a part of professional hockey history. The telecommunications company Comsat was one of the producers on Air Force One, and also owned the NHL's Colorado Avalanche. Thanks to Air Force One's unexpectedly boffo box office, the Avalanche were able to match the New York Rangers' offer sheet for star player Joe Sakic, who would go on to lead the team to another Stanley Cup win in 2001.

Air Force One is streaming for free on Vizio WatchFree+. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates — and get off my plane!

Your changes have been saved Air Force One Communist radicals hijack Air Force One with the U.S. President and his family on board. The Vice President negotiates from Washington D.C., while the President, a veteran, fights to rescue the hostages on board. Release Date July 25, 1997 Director Wolfgang Petersen Cast Glenn Close , Harrison Ford , Liesel Matthews , Gary Oldman , Wendy Crewson Runtime 124 minutes Writers Andrew W. Marlowe Budget $85 million Studio(s) Columbia Pictures Distributor(s) Columbia Pictures Expand

