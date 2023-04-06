As Air hits theaters this week, few people might know it, but the movie on the screen could have been very different without Michael Jordan's involvement in the production. His Airness is rarely in the frame in the movie, and, even then, he only appears with his back to the camera, but he's still the natural center of gravity to the whole story. As such, it's only fair that he has his input on what is mostly a story depicting his early steps as a rookie in the NBA and how he inspired a revolution in the sports business - after all, no one knows this story better than him.

So, naturally, director and star Ben Affleck contacted Jordan to get his blessing on the project, and ask him directly if there was anything that should be changed or added to the story they had at the time. At the international online press conference for Air, Affleck talked about his conversation with Jordan, and how he mentioned the movie couldn't "dot every I and cross every T," but he also didn't want to "violate anything that's fundamentally important" to the legend of Jordan, promising that his input would be "sacrosanct". Some key elements of the story were missing, according to Jordan, and he knew just the people to fill those gaps.

Viola Davis as Deloris Jordan

Image via Amazon Studios

By now, the story of how Michael Jordan mentioned that Viola Davis should play his mother, Deloris Jordan, is already famous. During their meeting, Affleck thought of asking Jordan offhandedly - "which is always a mistake," he adds - who should play his mom. The answer came point-blank, as if Michael had always had his mind made about it. Of course, asking for Viola Davis is a no-brainer, she could play anyone perfectly. "But that’s kind of like saying, ‘Can I get a basketball team together?' 'Sure, but it has to have Michael Jordan,'” says Affleck.

Deloris is the unsung hero of the story of how her son signed with Nike. Michael never wanted to wear Nikes, and one of the funniest recurring bits of the movie is how he always stated publicly he would never wear their shoes. It was his mother that helped made his mind about giving Nike a chance and agreeing to at least a meeting at their Beaverton headquarters. The rest is history (and now, a movie).

The exchanges Davis' Deloris and Matt Damon's Sonny Vaccaro are one of the highlights of Air, depicting a woman who has a motherly warmth and respect for Vaccaro's position and Nike's hunger for changing the game (something she also envisioned for her son), while also making clear Michael's interests. This made the role a challenge to Davis, who's used to always "going in bombastic," as she put herself: "Deloris is a study in neutrality. She is very, very steady." Lucky for us, Michael was right about his casting choice, the only one he demanded, as Davis nails the role.

Chris Tucker as Howard White

Image via Amazon Studios

Another of Michael Jordan's demands, Howard White wasn't in the original version of the script. This time, casting Chris Tucker was Ben Affleck's idea. With Jordan's approval, it was possible to convince the comedian to act in his first movie in 7 years.

White was an executive at Nike at the time of Jordan's signing, and was a key player in getting the future legend to join the company. Tucker describes him as being "like Confucius, always thinking about the world," and revealed that he's actually friends with White himself, which made the decision to join the movie even easier.

Jordan's demand of having White in the movie changed the whole thing for the better not just because of the role itself, but also because of Tucker's input on set, according to Ben Affleck. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the director praised Tucker's collaboration: "He gave me monologues, he gave me scenes, and it was very organic. I want to be very clear that he is a contributing voice to this movie.”

Marlon Wayans as George Raveling

Image via Amazon Studios

The last of Jordan's demands for Air was George Raveling, who coached the legend in the 1984 Summer Olympics. The USA won gold, and that is still regarded as one of the country's strongest teams to ever play in the tournament. Jordan told Affleck he "wouldn't be at Nike" without Raveling, which shows how much influence the former coach had on his pupil.

In the movie, Raveling is played by Marlon Wayans, and, even though he is in just one rather short scene, it's a crucial one. He meets with Sonny Vaccaro in Los Angeles, and that's when the Nike employee understands how special Michael Jordan could be not only playing, but also outside the basketball court. It's impossible not to like Raveling in Air, a light-hearted storyteller and an idealist - he even has Martin Luther King Jr.'s original "I Have a Dream" speech.

Wayans describes him as "an advocate for athletes," and says Raveling was as big of a discovery for him as it is for anyone who watches the movie. He mentions he was cast and had to film right away, with just a couple of days for research and preparing, and that, even though it's just one scene, when he read the script, he knew he had to do it: "You look at the script and think, 'A scene?'. But when you get to the meat of it, this is a great scene, and I'm very proud of it." So are we, Marlon.

Why Is Michael Jordan’s Input so Important?

The simple answer could very well be "because it's Michael Jordan," and that would suffice. But leaving aside the fact that this is a movie based on the story of a legendary athlete, it's also nice to see how careful Ben Affleck was in his approach with Air.

Nowadays, there are countless cases of biopics and movies based on actual events that don't take the real people behind those events into account. For studios and companies behind those movies, it would certainly be simpler and quicker to just have a script and get to filming, but that's not what art is really about. By asking Jordan for his blessing and advice, Affleck highlights how important it is to keep reverence for the original subject. Air is not about Michael Jordan, but it's impossible to address the rise of Air Jordan without considering his role in it, even if he's not himself a character in the movie.

This is a valuable approach for other movies of this kind. No matter how much we may read or study someone's life, they will always understand their own lives better than anyone else.