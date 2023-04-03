Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s latest collaboration Air is days away from hitting the big screens. The early reviews of the feature are positive with a lot of praise for Affleck’s direction and for a stellar performance by its stacked star cast. The sports drama chronicles the tale of Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro’s pursuit of basketball rookie Michael Jordan for the company’s Air Jordan shoe line. The makers have released a new look at its several characters to amp up fans' excitement for the new feature.

The new posters see Damon as maverick Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro while Affleck is seen as Nike co-founder Phil Knight. Viola Davis is seen tall and strong as Michael Jordan’s mother Deloris while Julius Tennon looks good as Jordan’s father James. The posters further feature Chris Tucker as Howard White, Jason Bateman as Rob Strasser, Chris Messina as David Falk, and Marlon Wayans as George Raveling. Each poster comes with its own quote from the specific character showcasing their motives and the role they played in making the history.

What’s Air About?

Written by Alex Convery, the movie chronicles the beginning of a game-changing partnership between a then-rookie Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division which “revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand.” The story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team that has everything on the line while Davis portrays the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son’s talent, and of course Jordan, the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time.

Image via Amazon Studios

RELATED: This Is Why Michael Jordan Isn't in 'Air'

The movie made its world premiere at the recently concluded SXSW with high praise garnered for both director and actors. It also marks the first film Amazon Studio will release in theaters without simultaneously premiering on Prime Video since 2019’s Late Night and Affleck’s return to the director’s chair after 2016’s Live by Night. The movie has a 98 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and with a stellar star cast and the exciting premise is sure to grab the audience’s attention whether a sports fan or not.

Along with the aforementioned cast, the movie also features Dan Bucatinsky as Richard, Jessica Green as Katrina Sainz, Gustaf Skarsgård as Horst Dassler, Barbara Sukowa as Kathy Dassler, Tom Papa as Stu Inman, Joel Gretsch as John O'Neil and Matthew Maher as Peter Moore. The movie is produced by David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold, Jon Weinbach, Affleck, Damon, Madison Ainley, Jeff Robinov, Peter Guber, and Jason Michael Berman.

Air bows in theatres on April 5, you can check out the new posters below: