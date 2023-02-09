Prime Video has unveiled the first trailer for Air, an upcoming biopic about how the legendary partnership between Michael Jordan and Nike came to be. Directed by Ben Affleck, the movie will explore what happened behind the curtains in the sportswear industry before the iconic Air Jordan brand became part of basketball history worldwide.

As the trailer reveals, Air will focus on the story of Sonny Vaccaro, the marketing genius that pushed Nike Inc. to pursue the world’s most outstanding athlete, Jordan. Vaccaro would be forever remembered in the industry for convincing Jordan to sign his first sneakers deal in one of the most successful marketing partnerships in history. Thanks to this deal, Vaccaro became the most coveted marketing executive in the sportswear industry. However, Air will take us back to before the Jordan-Nike partnership, when Vaccaro was nothing more than an ambitious man with big dreams.

The trailer also underlines how Air will reveal how Michael Jordan’s mother, Deloris Jordan, played a vital part in sealing the deal that would change sports history. Played by the ever-amazing Viola Davis, Delores is a force of nature in the new trailer, willing to fight everyone who questions her son's talent.

Image via Amazon Studios

Besides introducing Vaccaro’s story with a lot of good humor, the new trailer also allows us to see Matt Damon playing the role of the Nike executive for the first time. Damon stars in the movie alongside Affleck himself as Nike co-founder Phil Knight, Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Marlon Wayans, and Chris Tucker. And while there are many star-studded projects in Hollywood, it’s not every day we see so many talented united in a single project. The cast includes Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Matthew Maher, Marlon Wayans, Jay Mohr, Julius Tennon, and Chris Tucker.

When Will We Be Able to Watch Air?

Affleck directs Air from a script penned by Alex Convery. The biopic marks the first time Affleck has directed his longtime friend and collaborator, Damon. The movie is produced by Affleck, Damon, Peter Guber, Jason Michael Berman, David Ellison, Jeff Robinov, and Madison Ainley.

Air hits theaters on April 5, 2023. After scoring some points in theaters, the movie will come to Prime Video later this year. Check out the new trailer and the film’s synopsis below.