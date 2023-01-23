Ben Affleck is shooting for nothing but net with his latest directorial project, Air, which has officially set a theatrical release date for April 5, 2023. Following the movie’s major play in cinemas around the world, it will later grab a seat on the bench at Prime Video where it will be available for streaming. Along with directing, Affleck teamed up with frequent collaborator and fellow star Matt Damon to pen the film’s script. The feature will also serve as the first flick to come from the dream team’s production company: Artists Equity.

Air is a drama that centers around the early days of Nike’s now juggernaut brand, Air Jordan, and the company’s relationship with the then Chicago Bulls rookie, Michael Jordan. With his incredibly supportive mother by his side, the basketball all-star and his family will battle with the executives at the top of the company to guarantee that they get an equal slice of the pie.

Damon leads the cast as Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro with Affleck starring as Nike co-founder, Phil Knight. The duo pulled out all the stops in finding the perfect cast for their latest feature with an ensemble that includes Jason Bateman (Ozark) as Rob Strasser, Chris Messina (The Mindy Project) as David Falk, Marlon Wayans (White Chicks) as George Raveling, Viola Davis (The Woman King) as Deloris Jordan, Matthew Maher (Our Flag Means Death) as Peter Moore, Chris Tucker (The Fifth Element) as Howard White, Julius Tennon as James Jordan, and Gustaf Skarsgård (The Way Back) as Horst Dassler.

Image via ABC

RELATED: The DCU Can and Should Have More Than One Batman

Damon and Affleck have been joined at the hip since starring in Robert Mandel’s 1992 drama School Ties with the duo going on to appear in several other projects including a number in Kevin Smith’s View Askewniverse and Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel. Making a name for themselves as writers, the pair would pen and star in the critically acclaimed film, Good Will Hunting, which would nab them an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. Since then, they’ve only teamed up once more to write The Last Duel, so we’re excited to see what they’ve come up with for their latest co-penned feature. While Affleck has gone on to direct movies including Argo and even has his name in the ring to helm a DC flick, Air will be the first time he’ll be giving direction to his long-time best bud.

In a statement released with the film’s arrival announcement, Affleck said that he and Damon were “very excited for audiences to see Air,” adding that they were thrilled for it to be the premiere title coming from their production company. He also spoke about the “extraordinary experience” that he was given to work alongside “some of the best cast and crew in the business, all of whom brought passion, persistence, and creativity to a collective effort at recreating a remarkable and aspirational story.”

While no trailer or teasers have been released for Air, you can get a taste of Affleck and Damon’s writing in a trailer for Good Will Hunting below.