Fans of Air Supply can rejoice because the band's biopic has just landed its director. Altit Media Group announced today that Robert Luketic is now attached to direct All Out of Love: The Air Supply Story. The director is mostly known for helming the fan-favorite comedy Legally Blonde, and chances are he'll bring a light-hearted flavor to the story. the biopic is yet to get a release date.

All Out of Love: The Air Supply Story will take fans to the early days of the world-famous band and focus on the two founding members of the group: Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock. The Australian duo had to fight tooth and nail to be able to pursue their dream of having a musical career in the 1970s — and consequently managing to break out of their local industry to become an international hit. Since the movie is still in the early stages, we're yet to find out who are the actors slated to play Russell and Hitchcock.

Aside from directing Legally Blonde, Luketic has made a name for himself in the romcom world after helming titles such as Monster-in-Law, The Ugly Truth and episodes from hit series Jane The Virgin. Even though All Out of Love: The Air Supply Story may seem like a bit of a departure from the director's usual stories, one of the reasons why he was selected might be the studio's approach to the movie. If the biopic focuses on a lighthearted touch for the story with some comedic moments, Luketic might be the perfect guy to orchestrate it.