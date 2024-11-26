At the age of 80, filmmaker Jim Abrahams has sadly passed away. If you don't know his name, you certainly know his movies, because he's the comedic mastermind behind movies such as Airplane!, The Naked Gun, and Hot Shots! Airplane! is arguably the best of the bunch, as a hilarious spoof of 70s disaster films like Airport 1975. Abrahams not only wrote but directed the film, along with Jerry Zucker and David Zucker, which famously took a serious actor named Leslie Nielsen and turned him into an instant comedy icon. While that might have been a brilliant casting choice, another decision could have ended in disaster. Before Robert Hays was cast in the lead as Ted Striker, the trio were set on hiring talk show host David Letterman.

David Letterman's Career Was Taking Off in 1980

Close

David Letterman began his career as a TV news anchorman, before moving to Los Angeles and trying his hand at standup comedy. Making people laugh was Letterman's calling, as he ended up becoming a regular comic on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. Letterman had such a way with people that he even became a guest host on late night's biggest show.

Letterman took some big steps and some missteps in 1980. First, he got his own morning show on NBC, the short-lived The David Letterman Show, and while that might not have lasted, NBC execs got to see what he could do, so they kept him around for two years until creating Late Night with David Letterman. Dave was known for his quirky, deadpan humor, so it was with that in mind that he was also offered a chance to audition for a new movie called Airplane!

David Letterman Was Talked Into Auditioning for 'Airplane!'

Before Airplane!, Jim Abrahams and the Zucker brothers first made their mark writing John Landis' The Kentucky Fried Movie in 1977. Three years later, they would get to make a movie of their own, a comedy that parodied the wave of airport disaster movies in the 1970s. The trio knew that they had to cast such a movie just right. A parody only works if the actors are playing it straight, hence why they added serious actors such as Leslie Nielsen and Robert Stack. Nielsen nailed his part so well that parodies became what he'd be known for.

Abrahams and the Zucker brothers needed someone younger for the lead role of Ted Striker, so they turned to someone else who they knew could do deadpan even though he wasn't an actor, and asked Letterman to audition. In their book, Surely You Can't Serious: The True History of Airplane!, David Zucker said they saw Letterman performing standup at The Comedy Store and became fans of his work. Then he auditioned.

In the book, Letterman said, "We did the scene once, and then they came in and gave me some notes, and then we did it maybe two more times. And I kept saying all along, 'I can't act, I can't act, I can't act, and then one of them came to me after the audition and said, 'You're right: you can't act!'" David Zucker thought it didn't work because acting just wasn't for Letterman, who thought it was too phony.

Robert Hays Was Perfect For Ted Striker

Image via Paramount Pictures

Years later, when Letterman had his own show, he invited Jim Abrahams and the Zuckers on, where they not only talked about Airplane!, but even showed Dave's screen test for the first time. The host looked highly uncomfortable as he watched the clip. The scene has Dave in bed going through a scene with an actress, and while he's not horrible, you can tell he's not an actor. David Letterman actually looks like he's in pain doing it. He said, "It was embarrassing. It was not as bad as I thought it was going to be, but I know the screen test took about eight hours and what we saw there was about 30 seconds, so I'm assuming there's seven hours and thirty seconds of really embarrassing stuff."

Jerry Zucker then told a story about meeting Letterman's agent after the screen test. Jerry, trying to be nice, told the agent that he thought Dave was going to be a great actor, leading to the agent saying, "Fat chance."

With Letterman not going to work out, an actual actor, Robert Hays, was cast as Ted Striker. Hays was a TV character actor (Airplane! was actually his first feature film role), but that's exactly what the role needed. Hays looked and acted like an everyman. He didn't draw attention to himself through who he was like Letterman would have, but instead, let the material live through him. David Letterman ended up being okay despite the failure. He only went on to become one of the biggest late-night show hosts of all time.

Airplane! is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

Airplane! Release Date July 2, 1980 Director Jim Abrahams , David Zucker , Jerry Zucker Runtime 88 minutes Cast Kareem Abdul-Jabbar , Lloyd Bridges , Peter Graves , Julie Hagerty , Robert Hays , Leslie Nielsen

WATCH ON PRIME