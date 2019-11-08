‘Airplane Mode’ Video Game Will Deliver All the Thrills of a Basic Economy Window Seat

0

Have you ever gotten out of your economy-level window seat on an airplane—just really popped your knee something fierce and then waited 20 minutes for the people who absolutely must throw themselves into the aisle immediately—and thought to yourself “hot damn I need to do this again, and soon.” Friend, AMC Games has you covered. The first title from the fledgling company is Airplane Mode, a simulation offering realistic first-person views of everything that might happen on a six-hour commercial flight.

We’re talking taxi, take-off, and landing. We’re talking doin’ a Sudoku while a child screams nearby. We’re talking free beverage service with select food and alcohol available to purchase. It’s all here, in this game I could actually see being enticing to people who have never/can’t afford to fly, want to get over a phobia through immersion, or maybe just really enjoy bein’ on an airplane. It’s 2019! I hold no judgment on how you choose to spend your free time.

Check out the trailer for Airplane Mode below and add it to your Steam wishlist right here. The game arrives in 2020. For more on video game experiences where you’re often not doing anything at all, here is our review of Death Stranding.

Here is the official synopsis for Airplane Mode: