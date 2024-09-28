Everyone loves a good disaster movie, whether it’s the onset of a new ice age in The Day After Tomorrow or the Earth’s core being stopped, causing worldwide havoc, in The Core. Okay, “loves” is a stretch for the latter. Nevertheless, by their very nature, disaster movies don’t lend themselves to being a franchise. New York can only be leveled by a tidal wave so many times, and after countless asteroids threatening to destroy mankind as we know it, you wish that someone would just to make it stop. But what if I told you that there’s one franchise of four films, with the first movie landing a Best Supporting Actress Oscar, and that it was ground zero for the golden age of disaster films? That franchise is Airport, and it has largely been forgotten.

'Airport' Takes Off, Launching the Golden Age of Disaster Films

The movies released during the Golden Age of disaster films, regarded as the period between 1970 and 1980, are looked upon in retrospect as formulaic and cliché. It's not an unfair statement: take a handful of veteran and rookie movie stars, throw them into a disastrous scenario, and see who makes it to the end. It's clearly evident in those films that have stuck in the public consciousness from that period, like The Poseidon Adventure and The Towering Inferno. But every film cliché has that one film that did it first, and did it so well that everyone follows the formula until it's beaten to death, and for the Golden Age of disaster films, it's Airport.

Based on the 1968 novel by Alex Haley, Airport brought in long-time movie stars Burt Lancaster, Dean Martin, Helen Hayes, and more, alongside relative newcomers like Jacqueline Bisset and George Kennedy, who would be the only actor to appear in all four Airport films. The film kicks off at Lincoln International Airport in Chicago, where a Boeing 707 belonging to Trans Global Airlines has inadvertently become stuck in the snow, closing Runway 29 (that's an important thing to note). The closure causes headaches for airport manager Mel Bakersfield (Burt Lancaster), not the least of which is adding fuel to the fire that is his dying marriage. Meanwhile, pilot Vernon Demerest (Dean Martin) accompanies Capt. Anson Harris (Barry Nelson) on TGA Flight 2 to Rome as an evaluator, officially, but his mistress, Gwen Meighen (Jacqueline Bisset), just so happens to be the chief stewardess on board. And she's pregnant with his child, which is going to light a match to his own marriage if the news comes to light. Complicating matters even more is the fact he's married to Bakersfield's sister.

The plane takes off, and among those on board are an elderly stowaway by the name of Ada Quonsett (Helen Hayes) and a mentally ill, down-on-his-luck demolitions expert, D.O. Guerrero (Van Heflin), who has smuggled a bomb aboard in an attaché case with the intent to set it off over the ocean, killing himself and all on board so that his wife, Inez (Maureen Stapleton) can collect $225,000 in insurance. Inez, having learned of Guerrero's intent, alerts officials, who inform the flight crew, prompting a return to Chicago without alerting the passengers. An attempt to get the bomb from Guerrero fails, and despite Demerest's attempts to convince Guerrero not to set it off, Guerrero runs into the bathroom and sets it off. The explosion rips a hole in the fuselage, forcing the crew to attempt an emergency landing at Lincoln. Only the runway with the best odds of success happens to be... you guessed it... Runway 29, which is still closed due to the stuck aircraft. But mechanic Joe Patroni (George Kennedy) is able to get the plane freed in the nick of time, clearing the runway for Flight 2. As the passengers and crew leave the plane, Demerest's wife sees him with Meighen, who has decided to keep the baby, Quonsett is given free first-class travel on TGA for her help in trying to stop the bomber, and with crisis averted, Bakersfield leaves the airport with co-worker Tanya (Jean Seberg), for some breakfast and some — ahem — "rest."

The 'Airport' Franchise Goes From First Class to Economy

Airport was a runway runaway success, bringing in $100.5 million at the box office, nine Academy Award nominations and one Academy Award win for Best Supporting Actress for veteran actress Helen Hayes' scene-stealing stowaway. It was a winning formula, and plans for a sequel were made. That film would be Airport 1975, and like its predecessor, the cast was a who's who of Hollywood talent, including Charlton Heston, Karen Black, Helen Reddy, Linda Blair, Sid Caesar, and a pre-CHIPs Erik Estrada.

This time, disaster strikes Columbia Airlines Boeing 747 Flight 409 in the form of a small prop plane that crashes into the cockpit of the 747 after the pilot has a heart attack. The accident kills both the co-pilot and the flight engineer, and blinds the pilot, Captain Stacy (Efrem Zimbalist Jr.), forcing flight attendant Nancy Prior (Karen Black) to take over the controls. Ground controllers, one of which is Alan Murdock (Charlton Heston), Prior's boyfriend, try to teach her how to fly the plane, but it becomes evident that they will somehow need to get a trained pilot on board to take over. The first attempt to get a pilot on board via a tethered cable from a helicopter fails, leaving Murdock as the only other option. He successfully boards the 747, and guides it to a rocky, but safe, landing.

Critically, Airport 1975 fared poorly (30% on Rotten Tomatoes), but was another box-office smash, taking in just under $47.3 million, placing it just behind Earthquake and The Towering Inferno to land as the third highest-grossing disaster film of 1974. While not as successful as the first, it was still enough to warrant another sequel, Airport '77, with another assortment of all-stars like Jack Lemmon and Lee Grant. The film sees a trio hijack a plane filled with V.I.P.s, looking to steal the cargo of valuable art. Only, the low-flying 747 hits an oil rig and crashes into the Bermuda Triangle, where the plane slowly slips under the water, forcing a rescue operation that could tear the plane apart if it fails. The film captured the drama of The Poseidon Adventure with the mystery of the Bermuda Triangle to the tune of $30 million, and a slightly better critical rating. A fourth film, The Concorde... Airport '79, promoted George Kennedy's Joe Patroni to pilot, guiding the supersonic Concorde to a crash-landing in the Alps after being targeted with nuclear missiles and a cargo door blown wide-open. This is all because a reporter, Maggie Whelan (Susan Blakely) has documents that prove Harrison Industries, led by Kevin Harrison (Robert Wagner) is selling nuclear weapons. Despite such talent as Charo and Jimmie Walker, the film only made $13 million against a $14 million budget, and the critically-savaged film grounded the franchise.

'Airport' Is a Microcosm of the Golden Age of Disaster Films

The demise of the Airport franchise coincided with the end of the disaster film's Golden Age, with The Concorde... Airport '79 joining Beyond the Poseidon Adventure and Meteor as weak entries in a genre that captivated audiences with spectacular effects and human drama amid the chaos. Airplane!, the hit 1980 parody of disaster films, delivered the final blow, poking fun at a genre whose time had long passed. The paordy film borrowed the singing nun/ailing child characters directly from Airport 1975, while its follow-up, Airplane II: The Sequel, used the suicidal bomber angle from the same film.

The Airport franchise stands as a microcosm of that Golden Age, with the first film representing the higher standard of the first genre entries before slowly degrading in both quality and interest, like other films in the genre, as time progressed. In that regard, the Airport franchise is a must-see for any true cinephile or disaster film aficionado, the representation of an entire, distinct era in Hollywood history as seen across four films. Without it, the disaster film would still exist, but it wouldn't be the same, lacking the appeal of seeing big stars in big trouble. That said, it could be time for this forgotten franchise to fly again.

Airport Airport: A series of interwoven stories unfolds around a major airport as a raging snowstorm impedes operations. As staff and passengers deal with various crises, from technical malfunctions to personal dilemmas, the situation escalates when a dangerous threat emerges on a transatlantic flight. The narrative captures the resilience and resourcefulness of those grappling with the unforeseen challenges posed by the extreme weather and imminent danger. Release Date May 29, 1970 Director George Seaton Cast Burt Lancaster , Dana Wynter , Dean Martin , Barbara Hale , Jean Seberg , Jacqueline Bisset , George Kennedy , Jodean Lawrence , Helen Hayes , John Findlater , Van Heflin , Maureen Stapleton , Barry Nelson , Eileen Wesson , Robert Patten , Paul Picerni , Ilana Dowding , Lisa Gerritsen , Clark Howat , Gary Collins , Lloyd Nolan Runtime 137 Minutes Main Genre Thriller Writers George Seaton , Arthur Hailey Studio(s) Ross Hunter Productions Expand

The films of the Airport franchise are currently available to buy or rent on Prime Video in the U.S.