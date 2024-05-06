The Big Picture Aisha, a tense drama about a Nigerian woman seeking asylum in Ireland, stars Challengers alum Josh O'Connor and Black Panther's Letitia Wright.

Watch an exclusive clip below showing a lighthearted moment between Wright and O'Connor's characters.

The movie is directed by Frank Berry, known for telling impactful stories of struggle.

As Aisha quickly approaches its premiere date, Samuel Goldwyn Films and Tubi Films have teamed up with Collider to launch an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming drama movie. The story stars Letitia Wright (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) as Aisha Osagie, a Nigerian woman who flees her country to seek asylum in Ireland. However, what little peace of mind she has left gets threatened once she starts facing the possibility of getting deported back to Nigeria. Aisha premieres this Friday in theaters.

As the trailer already indicated, Aisha is not for the faint of heart. It's not hard to figure out the kind of tense situations and scenes a movie about immigration will depict, but the exclusive clip reveals a sweet, lighthearted moment in the middle of all chaos. In it, Aisha is having a conversation with Conor (Josh O’Connor), during which she teaches him some local slang and how to deliver it. Even though it may seem like an ordinary moment, these types of interactions are the foundation of the friendship at the heart of the movie.

Aisha is written and directed by Frank Berry, and it's his first feature film in five years. The filmmaker is no stranger to telling the stories of young people struggling to keep their heads in place in bleak scenarios. He previously helmed I Used To Live Here (a story of a thirteen-year-old girl dealing with grief) and Michael Inside (the story of a young boy who's sentenced to three years in prison after making some terrible life choices).

Letitia Wright Explains Challenges of 'Aisha'

During an interview with Total Film, Wright spoke about the challenges that a more down-to-earth role brings, as opposed to starring in a mega-blockbuster like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The actor stressed the challenge of embodying a real-life story and being there with mind, body, and spirit in order to translate all emotions to the screen:

"The challenge was definitely to be present, because I was on set every day. There wasn't a day that I missed. The challenge is just to allow yourself to be a vessel. I was able to let go of things that I may have held onto if I had had maybe, five days of filming, or a week of filming and then a break. I just had to be raw. There was no time for nonsense, I had to just zone in. You couldn't overthink, you just had to tell the truth. Myself and Frank chased that every single day."

Aisha is set to premiere in theaters this Friday, May 10. You can check out our exclusive clip above.