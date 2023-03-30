Netflix is ready to take audiences in yet another gripping action adventure, as they have released the first trailer for their upcoming film, AKA. The French production will follow a special ops agent (Alban Lenoir) who goes undercover within a criminal organization and unexpectedly befriends the boss' young son. Raising a child when you're leading organized crime in your city is not an adequate environment for your kids, and when the situation seems dire, it might be up to one of the people you hired to get them out. Through a collection of car chases, bullets and betrayal, the agent will do whatever it takes to save the child.

The movie was directed by Morgan S. Dalibert, who previously worked as a director of photography for another Netflix action thriller, Lost Bullet. In that adventure, a criminal works as a mechanic for a corrupt police department and, when his mentor is killed, he must prove his innocence before it is too late, and he is sent back to prison. That story featured performances by Lenoir, Nicolas Duvauchelle and Ramzy Bedia. It is clear that project served as a valuable experience for Dalibert, who has never helmed a movie similar in scale to the upcoming AKA.

The film is also set to star Sveva Alviti, Éric Cantona and Saïdou Camara, bringing exactly the edge the story needs. The dynamic of a lonely action hero protecting a child is always a good premise to start on, as recent productions have proven that, when the characters are developed correctly, it is easy for audiences to care about a pair in that particular situation. It appears that the movie is also taking inspiration from Gerard Butler's many misadventures across his action career, with Franco's mission and weapons being similar to those seen in stories such as Plane.

Netflix's Previous Attempt at Launching an Action Franchise

While it might appear that the platform is constantly pumping out action thrillers where cars are crashing into buildings all the time, Netflix has actually tried to construct a strategy while they search for their own action franchise. Last summer, the studio released The Gray Man, an adventure that took Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Ana De Armas all over the world in a story about a rogue agent who is trying to take a down a corrupt CIA program. After the success obtained during the first weekend the film was available to stream, a sequel was announced to be in development, alongside a separate spin-off movie.

You can check out the official trailer for AKA below, before the movie premieres on Netflix on April 28: