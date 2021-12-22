Announced Wednesday by Funimation, the iconic 1988 film Akira has been will be available once again on 4K UHD Blu-ray. The release will be accompanied by a host of special features dedicated to behind the scenes work on the beloved sci-fi anime. Akira is set to release in the upcoming year on January 18, 2022, alongside numerous other Blu-ray releases from Funimation.

For those unfamiliar with the groundbreaking film, Akira is set in a futuristic world, centering on Shotaro Kaneda (voiced by Mitsuo Iwata in its original Japanese and Cam Clarke in the English dub), a leader of a biker gang that tears through Neo Tokyo. When caught in a motorcycle accident, Kaneda’s friend Tetsuo Shima (Japanese: Nozomu Sasaki, English: Jan Rabson) gains telekinetic abilities, eventually discovering a secret government project as chaos and rebellion breaks out in the city. The film is based on the 1982 manga of the same name.

Special features include a variety behind-the-scenes clips and interviews, such as a looking into the sound design and music by Geinoh Yamashirogumi, an interview with director Katsuhiro Otomo, original storyboards, trailers, sound clips and the process of restoring the iconic film to 4K. The film will feature remastered visuals along with remixed audio.

Here are all the special features:

AKIRA Sound Clip (1988) Music for AKIRA Kaneda’s Theme Exodus Ethnic Meets Hi-Tech Awakening Mutation Requiem

Director Interview

Storyboard Collection

The Writing on the Wall

Original Trailers

Original Commercials

Restoring AKIRA Picture English Voice Over English 5.1 Audio Mix

Glossary

U.S. Trailer (2013)

Trailers

Akira is only one of Funimation’s special releases coming in the new year. The lineup for the anime distributor’s January 2022 home video release include The Devil Is A Part Timer season 1, Strike Watches: Road to Berlin season 3, and Maesetsu! Opening Act the complete season, along with many more to be released on Blu-ray and DVD.

Whether you’re a fan returning to the film or experiencing it for the first time, the remastered edition of Akira is sure to bring audiences back into the world of Neo Tokyo in a thrilling high-stakes adventure. You can cane check out the full list of January releases on Funimation’s blog and order your copy of Akira 4K Blu-ray here.

