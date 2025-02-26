Anime’s most mesmerizing film, which has blown away fans for decades, is now getting a new physical release. Akira is credited with being the first feat in the Japanese animation genre to become mainstream in the West. Its impeccable art, paired with social commentary, has made it a masterpiece in the eyes of pop culture. Since its release, anime has become mainstream nationally, allowing series such as Fullmetal Alchemist, Cowboy Bebop, and Neon Genesis Evangelion to take root all over the world.

The new Akira release is a 4K steelbook available to purchase on Amazon on March 4, 2025. The disc is protected by a sturdy red casing with immaculate art from the film. The Akira 4K release is also accompanied by an essay booklet that contextualizes the importance of the film and the details surrounding its creation. Akira is a film adapted from the manga of the same name, written by Katsuhiro Otomo, who also directed the film and wrote the screenplay for the film. The original cyberpunk story was first released in 1982 and was one of the first manga to be translated in its entirety into English. The content of Akira makes it clear why the story was such a runaway success in all mediums.

What is ‘Akira’ About?