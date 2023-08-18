The Big Picture The bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki had long-lasting effects, both physically and psychologically, on the Japanese people.

Akira Kurosawa's film I Live in Fear explores the aftermath of the bombings and the psychological torment experienced by one man.

The film raises questions about what constitutes sanity in a post-nuclear world and reminds viewers that the horrors of the bombings were a reality that cannot be ignored.

In August 1945, America dropped a pair of bombs on two Japanese cities, Hiroshima and Nagasaki, The death toll from the ensuing bombs has been nearly impossible to calculate simply because of how enormously these bombs impacted these two locations, but an estimated 110,000 to 210,000 lives were lost in the first months after the attack. The horrors of America being the first and only country to utilize nuclear weapons in times of war didn’t just impact the deceased, of course. The ripple effects of the bombing went on for decades to come. Not only were the radioactive aftereffects of the bombs impacting Japanese citizens, but even those not exposed to radiation were now dealing with psychological turmoil that was impossible to communicate. To compound the issue, American forces occupied Japan from 1945 to 1952, ensuring that the country’s denizens were constantly reminded of the people who had bombed their cities.

The internal torment of such events does not go away easily or within just a generation or two. It lingers. It persists. It creeps its way into all facets of society, including art. Japanese cinema of the late 1940s and 1950s was especially conscious of the atomic age and the horrors it can exact on people. The most famous example of this is the original Godzilla, but there are many more intimate motion pictures that also explore Japanese society in the wake of unspeakable horrors. One such title was the 1955 Akira Kurosawa feature I Live in Fear. For those yearning for a different look at the aftermath of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings after the American-centric focus of Oppenheimer, I Live in Fear will fit the bill, in addition to being captivating cinema on so many other fronts.

What is ‘I Live in Fear’?

Image via Janus Films

Many of Akira Kurosawa's most famous works as a director are his jidaigeki films, period piece dramas like Seven Samurai, Yojimbo, and The Hidden Fortress. Those titles and others are remarkable achievements in filmmaking, but it's also important not to forget his tremendous accomplishments as a director when it comes to works firmly rooted in then-modern Japanese society. Titles like Ikiru (one of the greatest movies ever made full stop) and Drunken Angel (home to a contender for the best movie ending ever) are some of his most impressive feats as a filmmaker. Kurosawa’s incredible visual sensibilities, a knack for compelling drama, and gift for weaving such absorbing morally complicated characters were still alive and well, oftentimes even more so, when the characters on-screen were navigating mid-20th century society.

I Live in Fear follows in the footsteps of Ikiru and Stray Dog in Kurosawa’s pantheon of modern cinematic works, with this particular feature focusing on a man named Kiichi Nakajima (Toshirō Mifune). There is only one thing on the mind of Nakajima: atomic bombs. Knowing now that the horrors that wiped out Nagasaki and Hiroshima are not only possible but are being dwarfed by ever-escalating advances in nuclear warfare, Nakajima is plagued by paranoia. Every clap of thunder or loud noise makes him believe an atomic apocalypse is just around the corner. As his mind becomes consumed by worries over the future, Nakajima initially sets his sights on crafting a gargantuan bomb shelter. Later, his plans evolve to become more elaborate: he will travel to Brazil, a location he believes will be the sole haven from any nuclear fallout.

Nakajima is condemned by family members who believe his behavior is paranoid nonsense, with the script by Kurosawa, Shinobu Hashimoto, and Hideo Oguni taking great pains to paint a very nuanced portrait of the dynamic between this psychologically tormented man and his blood relatives. When Nakajima’s overwhelming concern over bombs is dismissed offhand by certain people supposedly close to him, it shatters your heart and makes even the most hardened viewer deeply attached to this protagonist’s plight. However, I Live in Fear isn’t afraid to depict the more toxic ways Nakajima’s obsession begins affecting the people around him. With the latter element, one can see why this man’s relatives would be fixated on trying to help Nakajima, they’re not just being evil for the sake of contrived drama.

What Is Sanity in a Society Impacted By Nuclear Warfare?

One of the most harrowing lines in I Live in Fear comes from Dr. Harada (Takashi Shimura), the rare figure within this story who views Nakajima with total sympathy. At one point, this man turns to a trio of Nakajima’s relatives and points out that the man’s "only fault is going too far. But his anxiety about the bomb is something we all share…we just don't feel it quite as strongly. We don't build underground shelters or plan to move to Brazil. But can we claim that the feeling is beyond comprehension? The Japanese all share it, to greater or lesser degrees. We can't dispense with it so easily by just saying he went too far.” Within Nakajima is a heightened sense of fear and uncertainty for days to come that has gripped Japanese society. Dr. Harada is one of the few souls within I Live in Fear to really comprehend that.

To his relatives, Nakajima’s behavior is unprecedented in its peculiarity and abrasiveness. But then again, isn’t the very act of launching a nuclear bomb on another country also an unprecedented act? With the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, one world has died and another has been born. Within this new world, the rules are uncertain, and the future is dominated by chaotic uncertainty. Many souls opt to just go about their lives because the weight of all this newness is simply too much to bear. Nakajima has opted to be enveloped by the new status quo and all the paranoia that comes with it. Toshiro Mifune’s masterful lead performance, especially in how he communicates the gradually declining physicality of Nakajima, hauntingly accentuates in physical terms how much of an outlier this character is from his loved ones. Just the way he walks or the finer details of his posture communicates a vivid reminder of the toll the new world’s horrors are taking on him.

Eventually, I Live in Fear ends on gloomy note with Nakajima residing in a psychiatric facility. Here, Harada exchanges words with a member of the staff, who ponders aloud the thesis of the entire movie: what is sanity now in a post-nuclear bombing world? Traditionally, obsessive behavior like Nakajima's is deemed instantly "insane." However, this psychologist does ponder to Dr. Harada the question "is [Nakajima] crazy? Or, are we, who can remain unperturbed in an insane world, the crazy ones?” The final moments of I Live in Fear see Nakajima so detached from the crushing weight of reality that he believes he is no longer on Earth and even thinks of the Sun as his original home planet ablaze with the fires of nuclear war. Much as there is no easy real-world solution to the psychological torment inspired by the bombings in Japan, so too does I Live in Fear eschew anything resembling a cozy tidy resolution.

Instead, Kurosawa leaves viewers with a haunting pit in their stomachs and a reminder that I Live in Fear does not take place in a realm divorced from reality. This “insane world” is our own and, much like Nakajima’s relatives ignoring the crux of this man’s obsessions, so many of us may opt for temporarily comforting obliviousness. I Live in Fear offers up a vivid cinematic depiction of the psychological torment of living in a world where the impossible is now just a terrifying event in one’s history book. To boot, it also functions as a reminder of the obvious truth that there was no monolith when it came to how Japanese citizens responded to the bombs of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. That’s an incredibly important detail given how so much of mainstream cinema throughout the years have erased any depictions of Japanese individuals responding to these nuclear horrors, let alone a multitude of responses reflecting the endless nuances of 1950s Japanese society. Horror over America’s actions was widespread, but some opted to just continue with reality, fighting back against the horrors with routine of normalcy. Others were conscious of nuclear anxiety but put it in the back of their head. And then there were folks like Kiichi Nakajima, who found themselves in a psychological state so drowning in anguish that it can only be communicated through this film’s title: I Live in Fear.