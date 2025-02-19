Akira Kurosawa first rose to prominence as a director during the 1940s, with perhaps his first great (or at least close to great) film being 1949’s Stray Dog. He really came into his own during the 1950s, though, shortly thereafter going on to have a less prolific but still high-quality 1960s. Even into the 1980s, he was still capable of making great films, as shown quite plainly by Ran (1985).

Going back to the 1950s, though, he directed a total of nine movies during this decade, with some being among the greatest films of all time, and the comparatively lesser ones still being pretty good, at worst. The following is an attempt to rank all nine of them, starting with those solid – and often overlooked – ones, and ending with the classics Kurosawa was responsible for directing.

9 'The Lower Depths' (1957)

Starring: Toshirō Mifune, Isuzu Yamada, Kyōko Kagawa

1957 did see the release of a better Akira Kurosawa film, but putting out two within the one year is still pretty impressive, especially when The Lower Depths does have things to offer. It’s a pretty downbeat watch, truth be told, but does contain a good performance from the always reliable Toshirō Mifune (who you will see a lot throughout this ranking, given how frequently he and Kurosawa collaborated).

As for the plot, The Lower Depths is about despair, infidelity, and just generally struggling through life, all centered on a group of people trying to get by during the 19th century in a fairly rundown boarding house. As a drama, it does feel stagy (perhaps by design), and could also be considered slightly one-note and repetitive, though it achieves what it’s going for, effectively telling a grim story and being well-acted throughout.

8 'Scandal' (1950)

Starring: Toshirō Mifune, Yoshiko Yamaguchi, Yōko Katsuragi

In contrast to The Lower Depths, which could be a bit repetitive, Scandal feels a little scattershot, if one had to point out the most significant flaw. It begins as a look at celebrity and a titular scandal, moves away from that and kind of becomes a drama about everyday life for a while, and then lurches into being a full-on courtroom drama at some point in its second half.

It’s not a problem necessarily for a film to be all these things, but there has to be a little more balance, and Scandal feels somewhat unwieldy. However, each of the separate parts are effective in their own right, the movie is well-made on a technical front, and some of the things explored still feel oddly timely, which is worth highlighting, given Scandal is about three-quarters of a century old at this point.

7 'I Live in Fear' (1955)

Starring: Toshirō Mifune, Takashi Shimura, Minoru Chiaki

I Live in Fear is one of Akira Kurosawa’s hardest-hitting 1950s films, capturing a sort of paranoia and fear (as the title suggests) very effectively. The narrative follows a man who becomes convinced that nuclear war is inevitable, and that his family and he are in imminent danger, leading to him wanting them all to uproot their lives and travel somewhere that might be less impacted by such a conflict.

This in turn sets off a family-centered drama, and one that efficiently explores fears at the time, right after the end of World War II, when atomic bombs were used on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Kurosawa tackles all this in an admirably uncompromising way, and even if I Live in Fear isn't quite one of his very best efforts, it’s still a bold, challenging, and inevitably compelling watch.

I Live in Fear Language Japanese Studio Toho Company Ltd. Run Time 103 mins

6 'The Idiot' (1951)

Starring: Setsuko Hara, Masayuki Mori, Toshirō Mifune

Perhaps the most interesting and upsetting thing about The Idiot is the fact that it exists as a partially lost film today. Akira Kurosawa envisioned this being perhaps his first true epic, and though it has a beefy runtime of 166 minutes, it was initially a good deal longer… actually, almost exactly 100 minutes longer, in fact (265 minutes, to be precise).

Despite it feeling incomplete as an adaptation of the Fyodor Dostoevsky novel of the same name, The Idiot is still impressive for what it is, and sadly, all it will ever be. There are some excellent performances to be found here, and Kurosawa’s ambition does shine through in the cut that remains. It’s hard to watch it, though, and not continually think about what could’ve been, had Kurosawa been able to release the full-length version.

5 'The Hidden Fortress' (1958)

Starring: Toshirō Mifune, Minoru Chiaki, Kamatari Fujiwara

Here’s where things start getting really good, not to mention really influential. The Hidden Fortress is one of the most entertaining films Kurosawa ever directed, feeling like a rather smooth blend of action, adventure, and drama genres, plus a little comedy for good measure. There’s a band of unlikely people brought together, and they undertake a journey to the titular hidden fortress, which is located in mountainous terrain.

It's sort of an epic without having an epic runtime, clocking in at a bladder-respecting 139 minutes. It might not hit quite the same heights as the best action-focused Akira Kurosawa movies, but most other directors would do anything to have their best movie be as good as The Hidden Fortress. It’s a testament to Kurosawa’s greatness that there are a handful of other movies he made in the 1950s that are even better.