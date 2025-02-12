Looking at the output of famed Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa throughout the 1960s is bittersweet, because he was extremely prolific for the first half of the decade or so, releasing one great film after another (most about a year apart), but then didn’t put anything out between 1966 and 1969. He had a falling out with one of his closest collaborators, the also legendary actor Toshirō Mifune, and then had a somewhat tumultuous directorial career from 1970 onward (1985’s Ran was an impressive comeback of sorts, though, and one of his very best films). But that’s getting a bit ahead of things. For now, it’s best to focus on the good stuff that Kurosawa did manage to make during the 1960s.

These five movies are all of such a high quality that it’s honestly a little difficult to rank them all. Something has to be last when a ranking happens, though; it’s just the unfortunate nature of undertaking such an ordeal. By no means are the “worst” Kurosawa films of the 1960s bad, because they all have something to offer. Indeed, there are few Akira Kurosawa films released in any decade that could be called bad, but the first half of the 1960s was a particularly strong and prolific period for the filmmaker. The following ranking should hopefully demonstrate that, with his works from the 1960s outlined below, starting with the very good and ending with the very best.

5 'The Bad Sleep Well' (1960)

Starring: Toshirō Mifune, Masayuki Mori, Kamatari Fujiwara

Image via Toho

A film that takes a little influence from Hamlet, broadly reimagining its story of revenge in a corporate/mid-20th century setting, The Bad Sleep Well is a more than solid crime/drama/thriller film that’s only in last place here because the other Akira Kurosawa films from the 1960s are so strong. This one got the 1960s off to a good start for the director though, even if it was all up from here, as far as this particular decade was concerned. The plan for vengeance here unfolds gradually, making The Bad Sleep Well something of a slow burn, too.

But it’s not going to make you Sleep, even if you think you have a bit of a Bad attention span. It’s a confident film that’s not afraid to take its time, but things all pay off in the end, and the quality of the acting also impresses throughout. There might not be too many people who label The Bad Sleep Well as their personal favorite Kurosawa flick, but it is nonetheless a good one, and could well qualify as one of his more underrated and overlooked, too.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 The Bad Sleep Well Release Date January 22, 1963 Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming

Runtime 150 Minutes

4 'Red Beard' (1965)

Starring: Toshirō Mifune, Yūzō Kayama, Tsutomu Yamazaki

Image via Toho

Red Beard is almost an epic, in the sense that it’s long enough to qualify, but it’s also intimate and quite low-key in a way you don’t often see in most traditional epics. It takes place during the early to mid-1800s, and mostly concerns the initially tense working relationship between a young medical student in training and the skilled but somewhat closed-off doctor who mentors him. Toshirō Mifune plays that older doctor in what ended up being his final collaboration with Kurosawa, and he’s about as awesome and monumental (as far as screen presence goes) as you’d expect.

Given it runs for three hours and isn’t technically as exciting as something like the similarly lengthy Seven Samurai, Red Beard can’t be called as riveting, but neither is it trying to deliver that kind of story or feel. It’s a drama that centers on characters, shedding light on how doctoring worked long ago in Japan, and exploring various social issues through the ways the two lead characters interact with various patients and other medical staff. It’s a challenging but ultimately impressive film, and certainly worth watching for anyone who’s more familiar with the action or samurai-focused movies of Kurosawa and feels interested in branching out; in seeing how the great filmmaker could handle a slightly more grounded — or “everyday” — story.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Red Beard Release Date April 3, 1965 Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming







3 'Sanjuro' (1962)

Starring: Toshirō Mifune, Tatsuya Nakadai, Keiju Kobayashi

Image via Toho

There were two Akira Kurosawa samurai movies released in the 1960s, forming a kind of duology, with Toshirō Mifune playing the lead role in both. Sanjuro was the second of the two, and is perhaps the slightly inferior film of the pair, but it’s still fantastic. It functions as a strangely comedic samurai film, though it’s certainly not devoid of action or drama, following Mifune’s character as he helps out a group of young samurai who want to take down some corrupt individuals associated with their clan.

Also, if you like samurai movies that get kind of wild with their violence (particularly high-pressure blood spray), you have Sanjuro to thank, because the finale saw an unintended mistake lead to a very memorable — and bloody — death. Overall, this film can seem a little uneven compared to the more controlled and carefully made Akira Kurosawa films, but that somewhat reckless abandon is also entertaining in its own way. Sanjuro jumps around a fair bit tonally and genre-wise, but that keeps it fun, fresh, and rather distinct within Kurosawa’s body of work. He does have other great samurai-related movies for sure, but few that feel like this one.