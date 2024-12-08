There are plenty of reasons why numerous Akira Kurosawa films are classics, and potentially even timeless, given how fantastically his best movies are paced, filmed, written, and acted. Acting is a skill separate from directing, of course, but good directors will tend to have filmographies filled with great performances, and so Kurosawa can be, at least in part, credited with how many great instances of acting his body of work contains.

Here's a rundown of great Akira Kurosawa movies that are all classics, at least in part, thanks to the fact that each has one or more great performances. To keep things interesting, there’s a limit of one performance per movie, which does mean snubbing six of the seven samurai in a particular 1954 movie, for instance. However, some actors will show up more than once, given Kurosawa had a few he used a number of times, and the best of them delivered the goods in a big way more than once.

10 Tatsuya Nakadai as Takeda Shingen/the Kagemusha

'Kagemusha' (1980)

A well-made and suitably grand epic, Kagemusha is perhaps one of Akira Kurosawa’s most underrated films, inevitably overshadowed by another large-scale movie he made in the 1980s (more on that later). Kagemusha has an intriguing premise that’s well-explored throughout, centering on a thief who’s made to be a stand-in for a warlord after it’s discovered that the two are identical, and the latter dies unexpectedly.

Given they look identical, it only makes sense for one actor to play both roles, and Tatsuya Nakadai proved more than capable of doing so. Granted, one character – the warlord – isn't around for much of Kagemusha, but it’s still a movie that sees Nakadai acting as an actor, in effect. It’s a layered role, and it’s a testament to his acting prowess that he still manages to make an impression while the rest of the film – namely, all the technical stuff and non-acting related stuff – proves so bold and flashy.

9 Takashi Shimura as the woodcutter

'Rashomon' (1950)

Vitally important for international cinema as a whole, Rashomon was like the equivalent of a star-making role for Akira Kurosawa, as the film’s director. It wasn’t his first, but it was arguably his first masterpiece, telling the story of a single crime that’s recalled in strikingly different ways by several individuals, each perspective seen through a flashback.

As the actors playing the people involved in the central event, Toshiro Mifune, Masayuki Mori, and Machiko Kyō are all required to change in subtle/interesting ways within each flashback, but it might be Takashi Shimura, as the unnamed woodcutter and a witness to the crime, who gives the single best performance. He’s one of the characters discussing the complicated nature of the crime in question, and the interesting turn Rashomon takes in its final act – and its ultimate conclusion – really rests on Shimura, and he undeniably delivers.

8 Toshiro Mifune as Dr. Kyojō Niide

'Red Beard' (1965)

Takashi Shimura was the most prolific collaborator of Akira Kurosawa’s, but it’s Toshiro Mifune who’s the most notable, given Mifune frequently had lead roles in the Kurosawa films he starred in, while Shimura had more of a mix of leading and supporting roles. The final film Mifune made with Kurosawa, Red Beard, was a brilliant showcase of the former’s talents as an actor, and a pretty solid film within the body of work of the latter, too.

Narratively, Red Beard focuses on a young doctor who, during post-graduate medical training, ends up being tutored by an unusual, stern, but skilled older doctor named Kyojō Niide (sometimes known as Red Beard). Toshiro Mifune is a commanding presence and then some for every second he’s on-screen, and though it’s bittersweet knowing it was the last time he worked with Kurosawa (owing to a falling out between the two), it’s undoubtedly a mightily impressive performance.

7 Tsutomu Yamazaki as Ginjirô Takeuchi

'High and Low' (1963)

Speaking of Toshiro Mifune, he is also one part of the impressive cast for High and Low, with the aforementioned Tatsuya Nakadai and Takashi Shimura also having roles here. Mifune plays the closest thing the film has to a main character: an ambitious executive who becomes the target of an extortionist who kidnaps the wrong child, yet demands the ransom from Mifune’s character anyway.

Though he’s not really a prominent on-screen character until the final act, Tsutomu Yamazaki is fantastic as the person behind the kidnapping/extortion plot, receiving more screen time the closer the police get to finding him. He’s kind of the main focus by the time the final half-hour rolls around, and is particularly great in High and Low’s haunting final scene, which lingers in one’s mind long after the film cuts to black for the last time.

6 Toshiro Mifune as Taketoki Washizu

'Throne of Blood' (1957)

Best summarized as Macbeth, but with samurai, Throne of Blood is another iconic Akira Kurosawa film with Toshiro Mifune in the starring role (sorry for the repetition, but this isn't the last of them, either). Mifune’s character, Taketoki Washizu, is the stand-in for Macbeth, with the film following him and his wife as they conspire to murder their way into further power, with inevitably tragic results.

Isuzu Yamada is brilliant, too, as the film’s equivalent of Lady Macbeth, but so much of Throne of Blood really does rest on Mifune being committed in a way only Mifune can. He goes big here, but never to the point where you feel as though he’s overdoing it. Throne of Blood is sometimes bold, sometimes flashy, and sometimes subdued, with Kurosawa and Mifune being on the same page every step of the way, the latter always matching the energy of any given scene to perfection.

5 Masayuki Mori as Kinji Kameda

'The Idiot' (1951)

As far as recurring Akira Kurosawa collaborators go, Masayuki Mori is probably the least appreciated and most underrated. He starred in five Kurosawa films made between 1945 and 1960, but given they're generally among the director’s less well-known (with the exception of Rashomon), Masayuki Mori inevitably isn't quite as high profile as say Toshiro Mifune, Takashi Shimura, or Tatsuya Nakadai.

Still, Masayuki Mori’s performances are easy to appreciate for anyone willing to seek out the Kurosawa deep cuts he’s in, with his lead performance in the ambitious The Idiot being his best. This is an almost great drama that wasn’t distributed the way it should’ve been, and the full film, as Kurosawa intended it, has been lost to time. Still, what exists of The Idiot – while fractured – is compelling, and Mori oftentimes carries the entire thing with his lead performance.

4 Toshiro Mifune as "Kuwabatake Sanjuro"

'Yojimbo' (1961)

Yojimbo is one of the best samurai-themed movies ever made, even if it stands some distance away from the sorts of films that could be called traditional samurai flicks. It’s almost more of a crime/drama film (with a little comedy and action) set in samurai times, with a plot that involves a masterless samurai arriving in a town divided by a gang war.

Ever the agent of chaos, he sets about allying himself with both sides so he can effectively get them both to contribute to taking the other out, all very systematically. Yojimbo is the sort of film that’d live or die based on its central performance, and so it’s great news that Toshiro Mifune played that lead role here. He’s very charismatic, physically imposing, and devious, with Mifune making it easy to understand why everyone in the film falls for his character’s charms.