The Big Picture Akira Kurosawa's accidental invention of the blood geyser in 1962's Sanjuro influenced the birth of the splatter genre in horror films.

Sanjuro offers a revisionist perspective on samurai warriorship, questioning the role of violence while still delivering entertaining action.

The climactic fight scene in Sanjuro, featuring a mesmerizing stare-down between the two warriors, is one of Kurosawa's best and showcases his mastery of visual storytelling.

There’s hardly a limit to the number of masterpieces filmmaking legend Akira Kurosawa has in his expansive oeuvre, but even his mistakes only further served to reveal his cinematic genius, evident in 1962’s Sanjuro when he accidentally invented the blood geyser! For horror fans, A Nightmare on Elm Street is probably the best example of a literal blood geyser, seen when Johnny Depp’s Glen is sucked into a hole at the center of his bed, only for massive amounts of blood to begin gushing out with rapid force, spraying everything unfortunate enough to surround it. An example more directly inspired by Kurosawa can be found throughout the likes of Kill Bill, where the chopping off of a limb leads to blood squirting out like a malfunctioning squib. That’s exactly what happened at the end of the climactic battle of Sanjuro when a prop blood-filled compressor hose broke mid-take. Though he was fully aware of the mistake, the director fell in love with the effect so much that he kept it as it was, indirectly and unintentionally influencing the birth of whole genres to come.

While he’s mostly known for his samurai epics and Sanjuro is no exception, fans of the director will know that his strengths lie far beyond a single genre, expanding into multiple Shakespearean adaptions, moralistic detective stories, or psychological trauma dramas. He inspired everyone from Sergio Leone, whose A Fistful of Dollars was actually an unofficial remake of Kurosawa’s own Yojimbo, to George Lucas, who pretty much based the entirety of his original Star Wars script on his samurai buddy comedy The Hidden Fortress. In Sanjuro, Kurosawa is attempting something closer to Clint Eastwood’s Unforgiven, in the sense that just as Unforgiven de-romanticized the Western genre, Sanjuro offered a revisionist perspective to the ideals of samurai warriorship altogether, questioning the role of violence while still offering enough to accidentally invent the entire splatter genre.

What Is Kurosawa's ‘Sanjuro’ About?

A sequel to 1961’s Yojimbo, Sanjuro sees Toshiro Mifune (what John Wayne is to cowboys, Mifune is to samurai) return as the titular rōnin who decides to help a group of nine mildly incompetent samurai fight off a coup staged by their clan fortress’s superintendent. While the rōnin’s swordsmanship is unparalleled, it’s his cunning that proves the deadliest of all, continuing a theme in Yojimbo that it’s his manipulation of the people around him that brings about most of the film’s intrigue, and in this case, comedic entertainment.

Indeed, relative to Yojimbo, the film features a significant number of laughs, many of which come from the samurai’s bumbling antics and the chamberlain’s wife and daughter, who chime in with the occasional bit of slapstick or hilarious ignorance towards the danger of their situation. However, just like any of the films on this list here, Sanjuro didn’t actually begin life as a sequel, acting instead as a straight adaptation of Shuguro Yamamoto’s short story Hibi Heian. Popular demand after the release of the enormously popular Yojimbo the year prior dictated otherwise. However, most remarkably, the emotional arc of Sanjuro is perfectly extended across the sequel to justify it not as just another money-maker, but a story worthy for one of the most famous samurai in cinematic history.

‘Sanjuro’ Questions Violence In All Its Forms

There’s an enormous amount of action in Sanjuro, even if the violence itself is effectively contained to one key moment. The reason for that is while yes, Sanjuro is at first a work of great entertainment, Kurosawa weaves in a message against the violence that one gets the sense he feels almost guilty for glorifying, showcasing how Sanjuro has become averse to the senseless killing so common in Japan’s Edo era. One look at Harakiri or even Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence highlights the flaws with the Bushido code. While rooted in virtues, it can function as a criminal excuse to inflict harm unto others and forces its practitioners to punish their own mistakes through suicide in a false attempt to preserve one’s honor in death.

While Sanjuro and his nine followers certainly value honor above all, it’s a conversation with the rescued chamberlain’s wife (Takako Irie) at the film’s midpoint that instigates Sanjuro’s change in heart. Prior to this moment, Sanjuro is seen killing dozens of men simply because the situation calls for it, but the lady convinces him that “the best sword is kept in its sheath.” These words resonate with Sanjuro as he realizes that his intimidating presence and skill can still be used for valiant efforts, even if his sword remains in its scabbard. Though Sanjuro is still forced to kill even afterward, it’s from this point on that he regrets every time his blade is met with blood, preferring to outsmart his enemies rather than vanquish them.

The Climactic Fight Is One of the Best Scenes of Kurosawa’s Career

Anyone who’s seen the likes of Seven Samurai or Ikiru knows that Kurosawa is a master at delivering endings. However, the closing scene of Sanjuro is without a doubt some of the director’s best work. In it, the film’s antagonist Hanbei (Tatsuya Nakadai) confronts Sanjuro after he leaves the samurai he’s assisted to wander Edo-era Japan (leaving without saying goodbye, in classic action hero fashion). As the samurai catch up to him and find the two ready to duel, Sanjuro urges Hanbei to walk away, but Hanbei refuses to accept the dishonor placed upon his name for his failures to realize Sanjuro’s treachery. The duel begins and the samurai watch in awe as, for 30 of the longest seconds of any viewer’s life, they stare each other down.

One of the best scenes in Zhang Yimou’s Jet Li-starring wuxia epic Hero is a scene in which a battle plays out in the shared minds of two incredibly formidable warriors. After the "imaginary" fight is over, the loser accepts defeat and lets his opponent strike him. It’s a moment meant to illustrate the extreme mental discipline that comes with martial arts. In Sanjuro the exact same thing occurs, only we’re never transported inside the warriors’ imaginations. Instead, their gazes are locked for what feels like an eternity as they slowly draw their swords, only to climax in one rapid motion from both. It is then that the pressure hose laced through Nakadai’s robes malfunctioned, spraying out copious amounts of blood (actually a chocolate syrup mix) that splatters with furious intensity until the statuesque warrior falls. There’s hardly a greater sword fight in all of cinema. The accidental invention of the blood geyser is just the cherry on top.

The silence that precedes this incredible display of swordsmanship is far from foreign to Kurosawa, who used a lack of dialogue within battle to great effect as the years went on. With black-and-white stunning cinematography that constantly traps its characters in frames within frames to evoke a sense of claustrophobia (the captor being the life of violence that these men are forced to endure), Sanjuro doesn’t only resonate for its action or its accidental inventions, but the message at its core. Even after Sanjuro regretfully slices Hanbei open like a human tomato, he turns to the awestruck samurai to scold them for admiring him and his ways. For all the guidance he’s given them, he’s realized that he’s just become another bad example to follow and that these samurai, who’ve yet to endure the trials that he has, are fundamentally misguided on their violent path. For these reasons, Sanjuro isn’t only among Kurosawa’s greatest efforts, but one of the best samurai movies of all time.