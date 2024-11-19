Akira is an anime film that was released in 1988. Taking place in a futuristic cyberpunk setting, Akira follows motorcycle gang leader Shōtarō Kaneda, and when his friend Tetsuo Shima crashes into Takashi, an esper or otherwise, someone known to have ESP. Takashi escaped from the government, and Tetsuo is hospitalized. Once he is realized to have psychic abilities similar to the catastrophe of Akira, who destroyed Tokyo in 1988, there is talk of killing Tetsuo to prevent another catastrophe.

While a well-made film with fluid animation, it's a known fact that Akira borrowed the ideas, characters, and settings, but its plot differs somewhat. For example, part of the story from the manga is cut completely from the film. The film was still a popular success, influencing other anime and manga across the board and serving as an inspiration for other cyberpunk anime. Though the film is one of the most influential out there, the manga and film both deserve an anime that covers all the manga's material while keeping the same fluidity and aesthetic of the film.

10 The Film Doesn't Do the Manga Justice

Image via Epic Comics

Akira is a wonderful, influential product of the 1980s, and it is no secret that this film changed the way western audineces saw Anime, and rocketed the genre to the popularlity it enjoys today. It has proven to be successful, even when it didn't adapt a majority of the manga. In a sense, in a film format, it would have been hard to take all of the elements that made the manga so great fit into a two-hour film. However, even with that, the film does not quite do the original source material justice.

As such, the manga deserves to be fully realized and developed in an anime series as opposed to a film. With an anime TV series, creators could fully flesh out the dystopian world of Neo-Tokyo and its inhabitants. Film simply isn't able to be made to capture content that is heavy with lore, worldbuilding, and story, which Akira is; which, for some, may contribute to what made the movie so great. Having said (or wrote) that, the time is now to finally realize Katsuhiro Otomo's vision. Should Akira be animated again? That's a question for another day; but, to fully do the manga the justice it long deserves, maybe it should be animated.

9 An Anime Adaption Could Be Meaningful

Image via Toho

Akira is known for its social commentary on the Japanese government and society following World War II. It features various messages and themes throughout the series, making it a completely meaningful anime and manga.

Should the manga be adapted into a TV anime, it could easily adapt these themes as well, providing a cautionary tale about the advancement of science and a commentary on how the government is in some ways corrupt, leaving citizens to fend for themselves.

8 The Manga and Film Plot Is Elaborate and Would Make for a Good Anime

Image via Toho

The manga plot is superb as it currently stands, and the film itself served to be one of the most influential films in the anime industry, going as far as to have an effect on anime titles like Dragon Ball, Battle Angel Alita, and Ghost in the Shell.

Likewise, because the film is constrained to a short time period, the manga could not have been fully adapted. Its elaborate story is too complicated to have been told in one single film, and in an industry where plenty of manga are currently being adapted, it's not too far-fetched to think that Akira could be appropriately adapted in the same way.

7 The Original Film Served as Inspiration for Other Anime

Image via TBS

Because anime was booming in the 1980s in Japan, Akira was one of the most popular animated films at the time, following closely behind Hayao Miyazaki's animated films, which tended to catch on with Western audiences more. Still, Akira's influence spread wide and far, inspiring other anime in Japan and animated shows in Western media. It's fair to say that, without the massive success of Akira, Anime wouldn't be in the same place as it is today.

Should Akira be remade in the modern world of anime, it could still continue to serve as an inspiration for future cyberpunk anime, especially since plenty of the ideas in the manga have not been fully adapted. Again, TV is the perfect place to flesh out a story arc, which make Akira ripe for an anime series, even in a limited format.

6 An Anime Allows for Fleshed-Out Characters

Image via Toho

While Akira the film borrowed the characters and settings from the original manga, it did not fully adapt or develop the characters as the manga originally did. This means that many fan-favorite characters, like Tetsuo, would receive a much more manga-appropriate depiction.

Likewise, some characters received more development in the anime film than originally intended, like Kaneda. In the manga, readers learn about his background quickly, and his development comes to a full stop to pursue the story, but in the anime film, his background and character are more prevalent.

5 The Original Film Is Still Relevant in Pop Culture

Image via Toho

There's no question that Akira has made a full comeback in modern-day anime thanks to memes on social media. Tetsuo's moment of anguish has been used over and over in content creation on social networking sites like Instagram.

The revival of the film in modern-day media proves that Akira is still relevant in pop culture today, which makes it all the more reason for it to be adapted into an anime. Perhaps it can influence the pop culture scene more, just as it has with the animated and cyberpunk scenes.

4 The Original Has One of the Coolest Cyberpunk Settings

Image via Streamline Pictures

The exciting part about cyberpunk stories is the setting in which these stories take place in. Some examples of good Cyberpunk settings include Ghost in the Shell, Alita Battle Angel, Cyberpunk Edgerunners, and Psycho-Pass.

But nothing compares to Akira's cyberpunk setting, where a cataclysm caused by a powerful psychic has destroyed Tokyo. The fact that it could happen again due to Tetsuo having similar powers makes it all the more thrilling, as viewers will undoubtedly want to know the outcome. Those who won't touch the animated film because of its age would likely enjoy a modern take on the story of Akira, especially because it can now be relatable to the modern world that we live in today.

3 It's a Unique Story

Image via Toho

While the setting is unique, so is the story, which has not been seen in any form of media. Dangerous espers are controlled by the government, and though forewarned about the dangers of Tetsuo's psychic ability, the government chooses not to consider the possibility.

This story is by far one of the most intriguing stories in cyberpunk media, and there are plenty of good stories based on a cyberpunk world. But Akira's story is one worth being told through a series of episodes so that the full story could be told as opposed to leaving parts of it out, which the animated film did.

2 An Anime Could Allow for Better Production

Image via Toho

The Akira animated film, while definitely outdated and aged physically and aesthetically, had very fluid animation that made it fun and thrilling to watch. It definitely looks good for being almost forty years old, but imagine Akira in modern-day animation. It would look superb.

With the technological advances of anime production, CGI, and just animation in general, Akira could look ten times better than it did originally. This is saying a lot, considering the animation, again, already looked great and still does to this day.

1 It Is One of the Greatest Anime Films and Manga to Exist

Image via Streamline Pictures

While keeping in mind the influences that Akira had on other anime and the relevance it still has today, Akira is and always will be one of the greatest anime films and manga to exist. This is because not only did it serve as a major stepping stone for anime in general, but it provided the anime industry and cyberpunk genre with inspiration.

Had Akira not inspired the anime industry, there might not have been as equally good cyberpunk anime out there. Likewise, because of Akira, it is a known fact that cyberpunk is a complicated yet unique genre worth pursuing. Akira is one of the greatest anime films to exist, and it can become one of the greatest anime to exist if given the chance.

