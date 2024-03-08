The Big Picture Akira Toriyama, creator of Dragon Ball, has passed away at 68. His iconic works have touched fans worldwide for over 45 years.

Dragon Ball's legacy of friendship, perseverance, and epic battles has made it a beloved franchise in anime and manga history.

From a simple quest for the Dragon Balls to a universe-spanning saga, Goku's journey has inspired pop culture globally.

Akira Toriyama, the renowned Japanese manga artist and character designer, best known for creating the iconic manga series Dragon Ball, has died at the age of 68, it has been announced. The official Dragon Ball website confirmed the news earlier today, adding that Toriyama had passed away last Friday, March 1, and that his funeral had already taken place privately, with family and friends in attendance.

“He has left many manga titles and works of art to this world. Thanks to the support of so many people around the world, he has been able to continue his creative activities for over 45 years,” a statement on the website said. "We hope that the world of Akira Toriyama’s unique works will continue to be loved by everyone for a long time to come.”

Born on April 5, 1955, in Nagoya, Aichi, Japan, Toriyama first gained major recognition with his manga Dr. Slump which was serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shōnen Jump from 1980 to 1984. However, it was Dragon Ball serialized from 1984 to 1995, that catapulted him to international fame. The series has been adapted into several anime series, movies, and games, becoming one of the most successful and beloved franchises in the world, after selling over 150 million copies in Japan and becoming one of the best-selling manga series in the history of the art form.

What's 'Dragon Ball' About?

Custom Image by Jefferson Chacon

Toriyama's ultimate legacy, Dragon Ball, began with the adventures of Goku, a martial artist with a mysterious monkey-tail, as he searches for the Dragon Balls — seven magical orbs that, when gathered, can summon the dragon Shenron to grant the holder any wish. Initially, Goku is a naive child living in seclusion, but as he meets new friends and faces off against a variety of foes, he embarks on a journey that spans the universe.

Throughout the series, it evolves from a humorous adventure quest into an epic saga of good versus evil, focusing on themes of friendship, perseverance, and the constant strive for greater strength. Goku grows from a child into a powerful warrior, defending Earth and the universe from increasingly formidable threats. The franchise also includes the likes of Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball GT and Dragon Ball Super, and has been deeply influential on pop culture around the world, thanks to its deep storytelling, colourful characters and awe-inspiring fight scenes. Today, it remains a pillar of the anime and manga industry.