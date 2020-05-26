Exclusive: Akiva Goldsman on ‘Picard’ Season 2, ‘Fringe’, ‘Titans’ Season 3, ‘Ringworld’, and More

The other week I conducted an interview with Akiva Goldsman for our ongoing remote interview series Collider Connected. As you’ve hopefully seen in our previous episodes, Collider Connected allows us to go in-depth with our subjects due to the length of the conversations, and the discussion with Goldsman was no different. Over the course of the extended interview, Goldsman talked about a ton of things including how he landed his first writing job on The Client with Joel Schumacher, shared some great stories about making Batman & Robin and Batman Forever, what his version of Batman vs. Superman would have been about, what it was like being part of the Transformers writers room, what was different about the original cut of Practical Magic versus what was released, if they’ve talked about a Fringe reboot or revival, the status of Titans season 3, Star Trek, Picard season 2, how long Picard might run for, and more. In addition, how post production has been going on Michael B. Jordan’s Without Remorse, the status of Lev Grossman’s The Map of Tiny Perfect Things, the Showtime series The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay by Michael Chabon, Amazon’s Ringworld, and so much more it would be impossible to list it all here.
If you’re interested in any of the titles I just mentioned or just want to hear some great behind-the-scenes stories about what it’s like to work in Hollywood, you’re going to really enjoy this conversation. Check out what he had to say below and further down the page is a complete listing of everything we talked about.
If you've missed our previous Collider Connected interviews, we've had Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino, two-time Oscar-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins, Simon Pegg, Chad Stahelski and David Leitch, Paul Feig, Will Forte, Kaitlyn Dever, and Joe Pantoliano.
Finally, a huge thank you to Akiva Goldsman for giving me a lot more time than I was scheduled for!
- How he played two roles in Star Trek
- How did he land his first writing job on The Client with Joel Schumacher?
- What was it like working on Batman & Robin, A Time to Kill and Batman Forever?
- The unusual way Schumacher liked to work.
- How the superhero movies of the 90s were made in a completely different world when it comes to comic book movies.
- What his version of Batman vs. Superman would have been about.
- How no one sets out to make a bad movie.
- What are his thoughts on Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson making The Batman?
- What are his thoughts on HBO Max doing a Practical Magic reboot?
- How Practical Magic had a different version than the one that was released.
- Why it’s tough to show an alternative version of a movie on HBO Max.
- Is it too soon to talk about a Fringe revival or reboot?
- What was it like being part of the Transformers writers room and did he have any favorite ideas?
- Where are they in the production of Titans season 3?
- What can he tease about Titans season 3?
- How he’s loved Star Trek for most of his life and he went to a con in the 70s.
- How he got involved on Fringe and directed an episode.
- Where were they in the production of Picard season 2 before everything got shut down?
- Was Picard envisioned as a three season show?
How the delay helps the scripts.
- Who will be directing episodes of Picard season 2?
- What can he tease about Picard season 2?
- What’s the status of Star Trek: Lower Decks?
- Any updates on the Pike series?
- Any updates on the Section 31 series?
- What did he think about the Star Trek: Discovery season 2 finale?
- Where are they in the post-production process on Without Remorse?
- What’s the status of Lev Grossman’s The Map of Tiny Perfect Things?
- What’s the status of Ringworld?
- How streaming services have allowed these great books to be fully fleshed out on the small screen.
- How if you’ve seen a lot of movies you can usually predict the trajectory of a character and how longer run times help tell the story.
- What happened with Avengelyne?
- What happened with The Billion Dollar Spy?
- Major Matt Mason with Tom Hanks.
- The status of The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay by Michael Chabon.