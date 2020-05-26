Exclusive: Akiva Goldsman on ‘Picard’ Season 2, ‘Fringe’, ‘Titans’ Season 3, ‘Ringworld’, and More

The other week I conducted an interview with Akiva Goldsman for our ongoing remote interview series Collider Connected. As you’ve hopefully seen in our previous episodes, Collider Connected allows us to go in-depth with our subjects due to the length of the conversations, and the discussion with Goldsman was no different. Over the course of the extended interview, Goldsman talked about a ton of things including how he landed his first writing job on The Client with Joel Schumacher, shared some great stories about making Batman & Robin and Batman Forever, what his version of Batman vs. Superman would have been about, what it was like being part of the Transformers writers room, what was different about the original cut of Practical Magic versus what was released, if they’ve talked about a Fringe reboot or revival, the status of Titans season 3, Star Trek, Picard season 2, how long Picard might run for, and more. In addition, how post production has been going on Michael B. Jordan’s Without Remorse, the status of Lev Grossman’s The Map of Tiny Perfect Things, the Showtime series The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay by Michael Chabon, Amazon’s Ringworld, and so much more it would be impossible to list it all here.

If you’re interested in any of the titles I just mentioned or just want to hear some great behind-the-scenes stories about what it’s like to work in Hollywood, you’re going to really enjoy this conversation. Check out what he had to say below and further down the page is a complete listing of everything we talked about.

If you’ve missed our previous Collider Connected interviews, we’ve had Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino, two-time Oscar-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins, Simon Pegg, Chad Stahelski and David Leitch, Paul Feig, Will Forte, Kaitlyn Dever, and Joe Pantoliano.

Finally, a huge thank you to Akiva Goldsman for giving me a lot more time than I was scheduled for!

–

Akiva Goldsman: