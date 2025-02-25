Prepare to get lost in the swirling maze of past and future ages: a trio of classic science fiction TV series are being revived as part of a new shared universe. The cult classic 1960s series The Time Tunnel, Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea, and Land of the Giants are in development at Legendary Television. Deadline reports that Oscar-winning screenwriter Akiva Goldsman is spearheading the project.

All three series were the brainchildren of legendary producer Irwin Allen, who was later famous for his 1970s disaster movies like The Poseidon Adventure, The Towering Inferno, and The Swarm. The plan is for Goldsman to reimagine the series for the modern day, and to lace them together to form a cohesive universe. Notably, Allen's most famous TV series, Lost in Space, is not included in this package. It was previously rebooted as a theatrical film in 1998 (which Goldsman wrote), and a Netflix series that ran for three seasons between 2018 and 2021. All were properties of 20th Century Entertainment.

What Were 'The Time Tunnel,' 'Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea,' and 'Land of the Giants' About?