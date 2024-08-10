The Big Picture Al Pacino's success in the 1970s included five Academy Award nominations, and iconic roles in The Godfather and Serpico.

Director Norman Jewison aimed to dignify the legal profession in ...And Justice For All, exploring the rarity of true belief in justice.

Pacino's role in the film shows a restrained, sensitive side of masculinity, with impactful moments that have become iconic in pop culture.

There aren’t many actors in film history who have had a decade as successful as the work that Al Pacino accomplished in the 1970s. While Pacino began the decade as a relatively unknown New York theater actor, he ended the '70s with five Academy Award nominations under his belt, as well as the respect and admiration of critics and cinephiles alike. Starring in two Academy Award winners for Best Picture is sure to help any actor’s career, but it's likely that Pacino would have been just as successful even if he hadn’t landed the role of Michael Corleone in The Godfather and The Godfather: Part II. While Serpico and Dog Day Afternoon were both classics in their own right, Pacino capped off the most productive period of his career with an all-time great performance in the legal thriller …And Justice For All.

…And Justice For All hailed from director Norman Jewison, an icon of the “Golden Age of Hollywood” who had admirably worked to invert expectations when it came to iconoclastic genres. Jewison created the ultimate heist thriller with The Thomas Crown Affair, turned Steve McQueen into an icon with The Cincinnati Kid, and satirized the inherently ridiculous nature of the “Red Scare” during the Cold War in The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming. With …And Justice For All, Jewison aimed to treat the legal profession with dignity, exploring how rare it was to find those that practiced the law and genuinely believed in it. …And Justice For All is a masterful examination of how justice works in America, and has aged quite well as a work of socio-political commentary.

And Justice for All A lawyer is forced to defend a judge, while defending other clients, and trying to find punishment for the guilty and provide justice for the innocent. Release Date October 19, 1979 Director Norman Jewison Cast Al Pacino , Jack Warden , John Forsythe , Lee Strasberg Runtime 119 minutes Writers Barry Levinson Studio Columbia Pictures Expand

What Is ‘...And Justice for All’ About?

…And Justice For All spends several months in the life of a particularly hard-working lawyer who works to dismantle the corrupt legal system that has left many innocent people behind bars. Arthur Kirkland (Pacino) has already earned a reputation for being somewhat temperamental; in the film’s opening scene, he finds himself in jail after punching a judge while defending a client who was mistaken for a killer with the same name. While Kirkland has grown to have some trepidation about questioning the power elites, he finds himself as the only option for several clients who have been accused of violent crimes. In a system that is unjustly biased against women, people of color, and those who don’t conform to traditional gender roles, Kirkland is the only opportunity that they have to earn a voice in the debate. …And Justice For All perfectly establishes the stakes that Kirkland is forced to recognize; he’s ultimately the avenger for a community that knows they’d be bullied without him.

Unlike other courtroom dramas from the “Golden Age of Hollywood,” …And Justice For All does not focus on one single case that dominated Kirkland’s entire life. Classics like Witness For The Prosecution and Paths of Glory lionized the concept of an incendiary court case that swept the nation off its feet, but in …And Justice For All, these types of critical topics are just part of Kirkland’s everyday reality. He’s still a normal man who deals with his family, love life, and disintegrating mental health; he just also has to wrestle with the responsibility that many people’s livelihoods depend on whether or not he can conjure up enough compelling evidence in their defense. The mundanity in which Jewison characterizes Kirkland’s profession does not in any way diminish his heroism; in fact, it makes him a more relatable and inspiring character.

‘...And Justice for All’ Is One of Al Pacino’s Greatest Roles

Your browser does not support the video tag.

While he has become best known for giving over-the-top performances, Pacino is actually relatively restrained in …And Justice For All, showing a sensitive side to masculinity. While Kirkland occasionally likes to chew the scenery when he’s placed in front of a jury, it's very evident that this is a persona he takes on in order to appeal to a crowd. For better or worse, the way that the American legal system operates requires memorable characters in order to get a jury emotionally invested in the case. Pacino’s most iconic moment comes at the end of the film when Kirkland delivers his infamous “this whole court is out of order” monologue, which has subsequently been parodied on everything from The Simpsons to The Big Bang Theory. While out of context it may look like an extreme moment of over acting, it works as the climax of a film where Kirkland finally reaches his breaking point.

…And Justice For All is unique among legal thrillers because it shows what Kirkland’s life is like outside of the courtroom. Pacino is surprisingly effective as a romantic lead, and the relationship that emerges between Kirland and the ethics committee member Gail Packer (Christine Lahti) is actually quite profound. However, the film’s most valued supporting actor is Lee Strasberg as Kirkland’s grandfather, Sam, who is dealing with a critical illness. While Kirkland is larger-than-life whenever he is on the courtroom floor, he becomes docile and child-like whenever he is tending to his grandfather’s needs in a nursing home. It’s scenes like these that elevate …And Justice For All above other courtroom thrillers, and makes it a strong character drama in its own right.

‘...And Justice for All’ Popularized the Courtroom Genre

Close

With two Academy Award nominations to its name, …And Justice For All was a successful crowd pleaser that introduced the concept of a “mainstream legal thriller” as a subgenre that was capable of connecting with a broad audience. Although the film’s influence wasn’t immediately seen in the next decade, the 1990s saw the emergence of the “deep south courtroom genre,” which included such acclaimed films as The Rainmaker, The Pelican Brief, A Few Good Men, The Firm, and A Civil Action. Like …And Justice For All, these were entertaining legal films that merged an examination of ethical minutia with deep human pathos and empathy.

…And Justice For All is currently available to rent or buy on Prime Video in the United States.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO