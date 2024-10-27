When you think of Al Pacino movies, your mind tends to go to the classics: The Godfather (parts one and two, not so much part three), Scarface, Heat... the list goes on and on. But how many people remember Bobby Deerfield, the 1977 romantic drama that Pacino counts as his personal favorite? In a 2019 Q&A at the American Cinematheque in Los Angeles, Pacino admitted "You know something? Bobby Deerfield was my favorite film, even though nobody liked it, and it got terrible reviews," he said, adding "But something that I was going through in my life was coming out in the film." Pacino's explanation as to why this little-seen melodrama means so much to him offers a fascinating glimpse into his life as an actor.

'Bobby Deerfield' Was a Misfire for Pacino During His '70s Miracle Run

When we first meet Bobby Deerfield (Pacino), an American race car driver living in Europe, he's competing in a race that leaves one competitor dead and another seriously injured. Bobby tries to figure out what caused the crash before he gets behind the wheel again, trying to stave off the inevitability of his own death. At the same time, he falls in love with the beautiful and enigmatic Lillian Morelli (Marthe Keller), who perplexes him with her unpredictable behavior. Bobby learns that Lillian is dying of cancer, a fact she wants to keep secret from the world, and her confrontation with her own mortality knocks him out of his stupor.

Expectations for Bobby Deerfield certainly would've been high when it was released in 1977. Pacino was at the height of his powers as a leading man, scoring Oscar nominations for Serpico, Dog Day Afternoon, and the first two Godfather films. Director Sydney Pollack was on a similar hot streak after They Shoot Horses, Don't They, The Way We Were, and Three Days of the Condor. Yet despite its pedigree, it was a critical disappointment. Among its few fans was Roger Ebert, who called it, "a big, slick melodrama that knows exactly what it wants to accomplish and does so with great craft. It doesn’t in the process distinguish itself as a great movie, but what were we expecting?" Pacino did receive a Golden Globe nomination as Best Drama Actor for his performance in spite of the negative reviews, more an indication of his star power at the time than a reflection of how the film was received.

'Bobby Deerfield' Offers a Fascinating Insight Into Pacino's Life and Career

During the 2019 Q&A, Pacino expressed how much his performance in Bobby Deerfield meant to him by citing a scene in which he opens up to Lillian after learning about her diagnosis. Unable to express himself, he reverts to a childhood impersonation of 1930s comedy star Mae West to ease himself in. "I was criticized for that Mae West scene because when I did it, they were saying, ‘Why is he really acting like Mae West?,’" Pacino recalled. "But I played a character having a hard time living, much less remembering anything, but the real emotion was if he could remember what it was like if he played Mae West. I was playing a character that couldn’t remember his past, and he couldn’t get through — he tried, he struggled, and the girl knew that. That was a very exceptional scene." Pacino assured the audience that he "couldn’t do it now" because, "I’m not there. But if you give me about six seconds…"

There's an interesting parallel that can be drawn between Bobby Deerfield and Pacino, as can be made with all of his best movies. Bobby has become numb to fame, going through the motions as he shoots ads for products he likely doesn't use. His stardom has created an emotional distance between him and everyone he knows, including his brother (Walter McGinn) and his lover, Lydia (Anny Duperey). His obsession with his own death has as much to do with vanity — a feeling that the world cannot continue spinning without him — as it does with fear of mortality. When confronted with the imminent loss of someone he loves, he can only express himself by playing a part. You don't need to do too much psychoanalysis to understand why an actor would be drawn to a character like that.

Bobby Deerfield Release Date September 29, 1977 Director Sydney Pollack Cast Al Pacino , Marthe Keller , Anny Duperey , Walter McGinn , Romolo Valli , Van Doude , Gérard Hernandez , Stephan Meldegg , Norm Nielsen , Jaime Sánchez , Mickey Knox , Dorothy James , Guido Alberti , Monique Lejeune , Steve Gadler , Aurora Maris , Maurice Vallier , Antonino Faà di Bruno , André Valardy , Féodor Atkine , Patrick Floersheim , Bernie Pollack , Al Silvani , Isabelle de Blonay , Franco Ressel Runtime 124 minutes Writers Alvin Sargent Producers John Foreman Expand

