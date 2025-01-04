As an icon of the gangster picture genre, Al Pacino has offered a variety of characterizations of criminals surviving in America’s underworld. His Michael Corleone in The Godfather trilogy evolved from an honest war hero to a ruthless mafia don. Similarly, Pacino’s Tony Montana in Scarface was so thirsty for power that his excess would be his undoing. Then Carlito’s Way came along and the Oscar-winning legend had more to offer than the standard rags-to-riches tale.

When Pacino and director Brian De Palma reunited in 1993 for the crime drama, audiences expected another excessively violent gangster movie like their classic remake of Scarface. What they got instead was a pale but gritty morality tale about the cold price of loyalty and living by a strict code of the streets. Though not as operatic as Scarface, Carlito’s Way retains the Shakespearan tragedy theme that remains relevant among its fans as a strong companion piece to the 1983 hit.

Al Pacino's Carlito Brigante Is A Far Cry From Michael Corleone And Tony Montana

Image via Universal Pictures

Unlike Pacino’s past gangster roles at the time, Carlito Brigante starts down and out rather than working his way up any criminal enterprise. He’s a middle-aged Puerto Rican ex-con released five years into a 30-year sentence thanks to his cocaine-addicted attorney Kleinfeld (Sean Penn). Now free, Carlito seeks a straight life both as a New York City nightclub owner and a legitimate beau to lost love, Gail (Penelope Ann Miller), in hopes of breaking away from the world of drugs and violence.

At every turn, however, Carlito is roped back into the seedy New York criminal underworld, often by those closest to him. His ambitious cousin Guajiro (John Ortiz) gets him to go along on a drug deal that ends tragically. At the same time, his blind loyalty to Kleinfeld leads to trouble after accompanying his friend on an ill-fated jailbreak for an Italian mob boss. Even his attempts to decline business with rising Bronx gangster Benny Blanco (John Leguizamo) result in problems that cost him dearly.

Carlito’s flaws are a far cry from Michael Corleone and Tony Montana. There’s no calculated ego, heavy drug use, or exploding in a violent rage. Carlito lives by his wits and his even-tempered persona. His hard years in prison taught him that there was no safe future in the quest for power. In moments where he could easily revert to his old life, such as sparing Blanco’s life after a scuffle at the club or threatening his ex-partner (Viggo Mortensen) for wearing a wire for the district attorney, Carlito always stops short of silencing his enemies. Yet, Carlito’s sympathetic nature, even to those who take advantage of his friendship and kindness, proves to be his undoing.

'Carlito's Way' Is A Tragic Love Story

At its core, Carlito’s Way is a tragic love story. Often in Pacino’s past gangster movies, the women in his life become increasingly alienated by the immense power he obtains. The Godfather’s Michael became increasingly stone-cold to his wife Kay as he got deeper into the family business, to the extent that it ended the marriage. Tony Montana’s romance with Michelle Pfeiffer’s Elvira in Scarface was primarily motivated by the gangster’s vision of having a queen for his cocaine empire, only to be disposable due to her infertility. But aside from her physical flaw, Elvira not only embraced Tony’s lifestyle, but she also engaged in the drug-induced excess of it.

In Carlito’s Way, Gail is a New York City ballet dancer who works in strip clubs to make ends meet. Much like Carlito, Gail has dreams of a peaceful life away from the streets. Out of every character in the story, Gail is the only pure companion to Carlito, as she can see his blind spot for Kleinfeld’s actions, and constantly questions his need to follow a code that goes against the future he desires. With no hidden agenda, her purity is key to Carlito’s need for redemption and freedom from a dangerous world.

Carlito’s Way is the most urban of the gangster movies in Pacino’s filmography. It is not as rooted in tradition as The Godfather nor is it an oversized opera like Scarface. Carlito’s Way is a story about the dangers of loyalty even as one seeks to atone for their mistakes. The film marked a significant shift from Pacino playing gangsters ruling with an iron fist to low-level losers struggling to survive, as evidenced by his later films Donnie Brasco and Stand Up Guys.

