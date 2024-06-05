The Big Picture Francis Ford Coppola shares rare Al Pacino audition tape for iconic role, shedding light on challenges faced during casting process of The Godfather.

In an unexpected treat for fans of classic cinema, legendary director Francis Ford Coppola has uploaded a piece of Al Pacino's audition tape for the role of Michael Corleone in The Godfather to YouTube. This rare footage offers a fascinating glimpse into the casting process of one of the most iconic films in movie history. The video, uploaded to Coppola's personal YouTube channel, showcases Pacino's early portrayal of Michael Corleone, a role that would eventually become one of his most celebrated performances. However, the journey to casting Pacino was fraught with challenges, as Coppola explains in his comments accompanying the video.

Coppola provided detailed context in his description of the video, shedding light on the hurdles faced during the casting process. He revealed

, "A piece of Al Pacino's audition tape for the role of Michael Corleone in The Godfather. The interesting thing here was a reason given to me against casting Pacino was not only was he too short, but also too 'scruffy'."

To address these concerns, Coppola took measures to alter Pacino's appearance. "So we got him a haircut and dressed him more non-scruffy and more collegiate, and then the criticism was he so cleaned up, he lost some of his natural appeal. I realized they just didn't want Al no matter whether tall or short, scruffy or collegiate."

Francis Ford Coppola's Wife Cut Al Pacino's Hair for 'The Godfather' Audition

The director's comments also include a surprising anecdote about the lengths to which they went to make Pacino look the part. "The first 'too scruffy' haircut was given to him by my wife Ellie. For the second haircut, we went to a local barber and he found out it was for a 'Godfather' actor, he had a heart-attack. (The barber really had a heart-attack and was taken off to hospital afterwards)."

Despite the initial resistance, Pacino's portrayal of Michael Corleone became legendary, earning him widespread acclaim and cementing his place in film history. Coppola's decision to share this audition tape not only provides a unique behind-the-scenes look at the making of The Godfather but also highlights the perseverance and vision that helped bring this masterpiece to life.

The rare footage is a must-watch for anyone interested in the intricate process of casting and the early career of one of Hollywood's greatest actors.