Even the ‘Hunters’ Cast Can’t Believe They’re in a TV Show With Al Pacino

Movie stars have been crossing over to television for some time now, but there’s still something really special about when a legend of cinema really commits to a project. And so the cast and creator of Hunters knows just how lucky they were to work with Al Pacino on the first season of the Amazon Prime series.

While the Godfather and Dog Day Afternoon star has previously appeared in several HBO films, as well as the mini-series adaptation of Angels in America, Hunters was his first series regular role. In the exclusive clip above, Pacino digs into what surprised him about working in television, while creator David Weil as well as Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Carol Kane, Louis Ozawa, Josh Radnor, Tiffany Boone and more of the cast reveal what they learned from his example, such as Radnor’s observation that “he’s always on the hunt for the truthful moment.”

Hunters, set in New York City in the year 1977, focused on a group of vigilantes determined to track down Nazi war criminals who fled their homeland to hide in America after the war. What happens when the team finds their targets, who are working covertly to revive the Reich? Well, it’s definitely not good news for the Nazis. Pacino plays Polish Holocaust survivor Meyer Offerman, who leads the Hunters in their quest and is the one to recruit math genius Jonah (Lerman) into their fold — while also trying to preserve some of his own secrets.

While the series has not yet been renewed for a second season, after the twists that ended the first season (some more successful than others), hopefully there are plans in place for the show to eventually return at some point down the line. (At the very least, those final moments of the season finale deserve more explanation.) In the meantime, share in the awe that Pacino’s castmates, including Kane and Radnor, have for him. Hunters Season 1 is streaming now on Amazon.