In February 2020, Prime Video premiered its conspiracy drama series Hunters starring Al Pacino and Logan Lerman. Now, just shy of three years later, the show is coming back with the first trailer released today. Hunters, which follows a team of Nazi hunters in the 1970s, will have all episodes of the second and final season available to stream on January 13.

The second season is primed to take the hunters on their biggest mission yet. After a series of failures, the hunters must regroup after it is discovered that Adolf Hitler is still alive, and is hiding somewhere in South America. Additionally, flashbacks throughout the season will reveal a past mission of the team’s former leader (Pacino) that has consequences that extend out to the present.

In the less than a minute-long trailer, it manages to remind audiences exactly what they loved about the first season, the dark humor, anti-Nazi action, and Pacino. The trailer contains a great gag. Josh Radnor’s character asks if anyone has a gun he can borrow and the whole team pulls out spare guns for him. It also teases all the Nazi-hunting action one could hope for. The trailer features some quick shots of the main characters in gun fights, we can only hope some Nazis are on the receiving end of the bullets. The trailer then ends with a little tease of Pacino's plot line as he sits down with some enemies.

Image via Amazon

Related: The Best TV Shows on Prime Video Right Now

The upcoming season will see Pacino, Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Lena Olin, Radnor, Tiffany Boone, Carol Kane, Louis Ozawa, Kate Mulvany, and Greg Austin all return to reprise their roles. Additionally, Jennifer Jason Leigh has joined the series for the new season. Hunters is created by David Weil, who also serves as executive producer and showrunner. Other executive producers include Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld for Monkeypaw Productions, David Ellender and Matt Loze for Halcyon Studios, Phil Abraham, David J. Rosen, Jerry Kupfer, and Alfonso Gomez-Rejon.

Ahead of the final season, Amazon will also be releasing a companion podcast Chutzpah: Hunters Presents True Stories of Resistance. The six-episode series will be hosted by Weil and will profile “extraordinary true stories of heroism, resistance, and sacrifice during the Holocaust.” The first three episodes will become available on December 13 with the final three available on January 3. The podcast will also be executive produced by Peele.

All episodes of the second and final season of Hunters will be available to stream on Prime Video starting on January 13. Check out the new trailer below: