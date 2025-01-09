Al Pacino may have ended up finally winning the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in Scent of a Woman, but it was really his role in Michael Mann’s epic crime saga Heat that solidified his comeback. Although an actor as legendary as Pacino risked slipping into supporting roles and no longer feeling relevant, the late 1990s saw a surprising resurgence in his career, where he returned to make many crime thrillers reminiscent of his breakout roles in The Godfather and Serpico. Although many of these films are now heralded as legitimate classics, City Hall is an underrated political thriller that was largely ahead of its time. It may not have boasted the action and suspense of some of the decade’s more high-profile crime thrillers, but City Hall is a fascinating examination of local politics that features one of Pacino’s most underrated performances.

What Is ‘City Hall’ About?

Pacino stars in City Hall as the popular New York City mayor John Pappas, whose connection with the people he represents has made him incredibly influential on the political stage. Although Pappas is in the midst of an ongoing effort to welcome foreign delegates to the city, he is informed by members of the New York City Police Department that a violent gunfight between an undercover cop and a gangster resulted in the death of a child. Although Pappas’ Deputy Mayor, Kevin Calhoun (John Cusack), considers him