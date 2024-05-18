The Big Picture Al Pacino, Katie Holmes, and Toby Kebbell set to star in upcoming kidnapping thriller Captivated.

Pacino and Kebbell will play alternate versions of Calabrian mafia boss, Saro, who kidnaps John Paul Getty's grandson.

Director Dito Montiel will bring this gripping story to life with principal photography to begin in Italy this year.

After previously starring in House of Gucci and famously playing Michael Corleone in The Godfather series, one of the world's most iconic mob boss actors has found his next project. A new report from Deadline revealed that Al Pacino, Katie Holmes, and Toby Kebbell will star in the upcoming kidnapping thriller Captivated. Dito Montiel, best known for his work with in Man Down and Critical Thinking, will direct the film, and also co-wrote the script along with Robin Shushan and Michael Mammoliti. Mammoliti, Michael Benoroya, Andrea Bucko, Joey Stanton, and Nick de Graffenreid will produce, with principal photography set to begin in Italy later this year.

Both Kebbell and Pacino will play alternate versions of the main character, Calabrian mafia boss Saro (Kebbell will portray the young version, and Pacino the older), who kidnaps the grandson of one of the richest men in the world, John Paul Getty. Saro puts his entire operation in jeopardy when he falls in love with the kidnapped's mother, who will be played by Holmes. This is a true story based on events that happened in 1973, and Michael Mammolti, nephew of Saro (the main kidnapper) has been workshopping a story on the infamous crime for years.

What Else Has the ‘Captivated’ Cast Been in Recently?

The iconic, award-winning actor Pacino is more than 80 years old, but has still been steadily taking on roles and putting himself out there. He most recently appeared in the hit man thriller Knox Goes Away, starring and directed by Michael Keaton. He also partnered up with legendary directors Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino for The Irishman and Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood. Pacino won Best Lead Actor in 1993 for his performance in Scent of a Woman, and has been nominated for his acting prowess eight other times throughout his career.

Holmes, who many know as playing the first iteration of Rachel Dawes in Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy (before the character was recast by Maggie Gyllenhaal), has also been busy of late. She recently starred in Rare Objects, a drama which she also wrote and directed. She also took the same approach to 2022's romantic drama Alone Together, where she starred, wrote, and directed. Kebbell is best known for playing Koba in Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.

Captivated does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and check out Pacino alongside Robert De Niro in The Irishman, now streaming on Netflix.

