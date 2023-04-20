Al Pacino has revealed that he hopes to begin working on an adaptation of Shakespeare’s King Lear next year. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, The Godfather star revealed his retirement isn’t likely to begin any time soon, with four new projects planned and a memoir on the way.

In the interview, Pacino has hinted that he has several new projects underway, including a remake of one of Shakespeare’s classics. Despite having worked on almost fifty movies throughout his lengthy career—including his well-known role as Michael Corleone in The Godfather franchise and more recent roles as Aldo Gucci in House of Gucci and Meyer Offerman in Hunters —Pacino has plans to work on four new unnamed projects in the coming year. Whilst he did not go into specific detail about each project, he admitted this includes working on an adaptation of King Lear in 2024.

The news that he will be working on Shakespeare's King Lear comes despite the prolific actor admitting that he hoped to have retired several decades ago: “I’m always retired. I was retired when I was twenty-five. I mean, who cares? Please don’t call it retired, I just don’t want to work anymore.” To explain why he continued acting with series like Hunters, let alone with several planned roles ahead, he spoke of the thrill he feels leading up to the beginning of each new role. “I don’t know, sometimes I just don’t want to do it as much. I like the lead-up to it, you know what I mean? It’s sort of like foreplay or something. I wake up in the morning, I sit at the edge of the bed ...and I think, ‘Is it really possible that I’m gonna get through this day?’ And then I think, ‘But I did say that yesterday, and I said it the day before and the day before that, and I got through it. I said that this morning, ladies and gentlemen, and you’re seeing him today!”

What Else Does Pacino Have Planned?

Aside from his future King Lear role, Pacino is set to be busy writing a memoir about his career. “You get to that age, you start to do things like that. I stayed away from it, but I think I’ve got to sort of talk about certain things,” Pacino said about writing the book, which is yet to be titled and will be written with a co-author. He hopes it will be something his own children can look back at, likely including his regret at turning down Star Wars because he “didn’t understand” it upon reading the script. “It’s fine, I have kids and all. It’d be a good idea, and I’m working on it,” he said about his memoir.

