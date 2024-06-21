Al Pacino is one of the greatest actors to ever do it, with countless legendary performances to his name. As his star power grew in the '70s, tons of great scripts came his way, giving him the raw material with which to craft some of cinema's most enduring characters. They range from the icy cool of Michael Corleone to the white-hot intensity of Tony Montana and everything in between.

As a result, Pacino has delivered scores of great lines throughout his career, some of which rank among the best ever written. They run the gamut from the philosophical to the absurd, but they're all improved by his delivery. At their best, these lines reveal something about the character, neatly express a thought, propel the narrative, or simply sound badass. These are Al Pacino's best movie quotes, timeless and instantly recognizable lines that contribute to his status as an all-time great.

10 "I gotta hold on to my angst. I preserve it because I need it. It keeps me sharp, on the edge, where I gotta be."

Vincent Hanna, 'Heat' (1995)

Pacino delivers a powerhouse performance in Michael Mann's seminal classic Heat as Detective Vincent Hanna, a seasoned LAPD detective on the trail of a group of highly skilled bank robbers led by Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro). As McCauley's crew plans their next heist, Hanna becomes increasingly obsessed with capturing them, leading to a high-stakes game of cat and mouse that blurs the lines between cop and criminal.

Pacino's performance is a study in contrasts, as Hanna's dedication to his work takes a toll on his personal life, leading to strained relationships and inner turmoil. In particular, his approach to crime-fighting gets pathological, and he's fueled by his darkest impulses. With this quote, he argues that stress and anxiety actually make him more effective rather than less. He's a workaholic when it comes to pursuing bad guys. However, his tone here is also mocking and half-ironic, dismissing his wife Justine's (Diane Venora) concerns about his mental health.

9 "You Are Gucci. You Need To Dress The Part."

Aldo Gucci, 'House Of Gucci' (2021)

House of Gucci chronicles the rise and fall of the iconic fashion house, focusing on the tumultuous events surrounding the murder of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), heir to the Gucci throne. As tensions escalate within the family, patriarch Aldo Gucci (Pacino) finds himself embroiled in a power struggle with Maurizio's wife, Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), who seeks to exert control over the business.

Pacino is delightfully camp in the role, affecting an exaggerated Italian accent and oscillating between comedic and operatic; he's melodramatic and tongue-in-cheek. With this simple but punchy line, Aldo demonstrates his emphasis on appearances rather than authenticity, as well as his egotistical, almost kingly view of himself and the family. For Aldo, fashion can be like armor to create an illusion of power, which can eventually make the power real. The movie is jam-packed with memorable quotes like this, including Lady Gaga's terrific ad-libbed line, "Father, Son and House of Gucci."

8 “A wise guy's always right; even when he's wrong, he's right.”

Lefty Ruggiero, 'Donnie Brasco' (1997)

This crime drama plays to Pacino's strengths, casting him as Benjamin "Lefty" Ruggiero, a lifelong mobster grappling with loyalty and betrayal. Based on a true story, the film follows FBI undercover agent Joseph D. Pistone (Johnny Depp), who infiltrates the Bonanno crime family under the alias Donnie Brasco. As Donnie gains Lefty's trust, a deep bond forms between the two men, but the fundamental deception threatens to blow it all apart.

In contrast to most of Pacino's bombastic '90s and 2000s roles, Lefty is far more subdued, and it works to the movie's benefit. Plus, whereas Michael Corleone is rich and powerful, Lefty is downtrodden and rather weak, weary, troubled, tired out by a life of crime, bitter about his lot yet resigned to his fate. Lefty understands the way the underworld works and, with this line, expresses its animating principle: power trumps all. Facts, logic, and morality mean little; it's the bad guy with the gun who calls the shots.

7 "There are many things my father taught me here in this room. He taught me: keep your friends close, but your enemies closer."

Michael Corleone, 'The Godfather Part II' (1974)

The Godfather Part II continues the saga of the Corleones, with Michael (Pacino) now fully entrenched as the head of the family. Set in two parallel timelines, the film explores his ruthless rise to power in the 1950s and his struggle to maintain control in the 1960s while also flashing back to his dad's (De Niro) early days. As Michael expands the family's empire into Las Vegas and contends with rival gangsters, he grapples with the moral consequences of his actions and the erosion of his humanity.

Pacino brilliantly captures Michael's evolution from a reluctant heir burdened by his family's legacy to a cold and calculating mafia boss consumed by ambition and paranoia. This is his best quote in The Godfather: Part II because it shows his skillful approach to running a criminal enterprise, as well as the deep impact his father has left on him. The flashbacks reveal the forces that shaped Vito Corleone and, in turn, his son, but Michael has a sliver of humanity that his father lacked, which threatens to be his undoing.

6 "You never open your mouth until you know what the shot is."

Ricky Roma, 'Glengarry Glen Ross' (1992)

Set in a high-pressure real estate office, David Mamet's fast-talking Glengarry Glen Ross examines a group of desperate salesmen who resort to unethical tactics to survive in a fiercely competitive environment. One of the most charismatic and cutthroat among them is Ricky Roma (Pacino), the quintessential silver-tongued devil. He's slick and charming but also desperate and morally unmoored, and he'll do anything to make a buck.

Glengarry Glen Ross' most famous line is Alec Baldwin's command, "Always be closing!" but Pacino, too, practically sings Mamet's staccato dialogue, resulting in a lot of fantastic moments. One of the best is the scene where Ricky explains his sales strategy, which is Machiavellian to the core. He insists that the way to succeed is to figure out your target's weakness and then aim singlemindedly at that. Craft everything you say, never be authentic, and never deviate from the goal of selling. He's like the American Psycho of real estate agents.

5 "Don’t ever take sides with anyone against the family again. Ever."

Michael Corleone, 'The Godfather' (1972)

After his father, Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando), is targeted in an assassination attempt, Michael is drawn deeper into the world of organized crime, ultimately becoming the new Don of the Corleone family. Michael's character arc is Shakespearean, seeing him change from a naive outsider to a cold-blooded leader. With this line, he confronts his brother, Fredo (John Cazale), after he defends a gangster from outside their clan. The mobster, Moe Green (Alex Rocco), had been smacking Fredo around to reprimand him, a slight to the Corleone family that Michael cannot abide.

This moment signals the shift in power dynamics, with Michael now handing down orders to his elder brother. He also makes clear here that family unity is paramount. This principle manifests in Michael's fierce loyalty to his blood but also his ruthlessness toward all those outside the family. Plus, it's simply strategic, with Michael wanting the Corleones to present a united front, even if they have internal disagreements. After all, the vultures are circling, and any display of weakness could prove fatal.

4 "He wants to kill me so bad he can taste it! Huh? ATTICA! ATTICA! ATTICA!"

Sonny Wortzik, 'Dog Day Afternoon' (1975)

Another one of Pacino's defining '70s roles is his turn in Dog Day Afternoon as Sonny Wortzik, a desperate and sympathetic bank robber. During a sweltering summer day in Brooklyn, Sonny and his accomplice Sal (John Cazale) attempt to rob a bank to finance Sonny's lover's sex reassignment surgery. However, their heist quickly goes awry, and they find themselves trapped in a tense standoff with the police and media.

Pacino imbues the character with a potent mix of charm, desperation, and vulnerability, eliciting both empathy and fascination from the audience. Sonny's simultaneously complex and volatile, street-smart and hardened by his years in Vietnam but smothered by an overbearing mother and unsuited to a life of serious crime. The pressure all gets too much, leading to several outbursts like this one, which becomes something of a rallying cry for the downtrodden. Sonny knows he's going down, but he's determined to go down swinging.

3 "You're out of order! You're out of order! The whole trial is out of order!"

Arthur Kirkland, '…And Justice for All' (1979)

Pacino leads this legal drama as Arthur Kirkland, a principled but disillusioned defense attorney. Arthur grapples with his conscience and the pervasive corruption within the legal establishment after he is tasked with defending a judge accused of rape. Pacino nails the role, portraying Arthur as a flawed yet fundamentally decent man striving to uphold his ideals in a world fraught with compromise and betrayal.

... And Justice for All indulges in a few courtroom clichés, but the hard-hitting script and a volcanic Pacino more than compensate. His climactic monologue, where he takes the entire system to task, ranks among the genre's best and has been immortalized in pop culture. In particular, "The whole trial is out of order!" is the kind of line that all actors dream of delivering. It has been parodied endlessly, a testament to its punchiness, and is even echoed by Pacino himself in Scent of a Woman.

And Justice for All

rent

Release Date October 19, 1979 Director Norman Jewison Cast Al Pacino , Jack Warden , John Forsythe , Lee Strasberg Runtime 119 minutes Writers Barry Levinson

2 "Just When I Thought I Was Out, They Pull Me Back In."

Michael Corleone, 'The Godfather Part III' (1990)

The Godfather Part III focuses on Michael Corleone's twilight years, with the patriarch seeking to legitimize his family's business empire and distance himself from its criminal past. However, his efforts are complicated by internal betrayals, external threats, and the haunting specter of his past sins. The movie falls far short of its legendary predecessors (the Vatican subplot is especially ridiculous) but it's still worth seeing for the cinematography and the gorgeous Sicilian settings.

A sense of doom hangs over the whole affair, amplified by Pacino's performance, which is either fittingly world-weary or annoyingly low-energy, depending on the viewer. While this is his weakest showing as Michael, the scene where he laments the difficulty of getting out of the crime business is one of his most memorable screen moments. His delivery gets a lot of hate, with some accusing Pacino of overacting. It's a fair criticism, but the scene still works, and the line is undeniably iconic.

The Godfather Part III Release Date December 25, 1990 Director Francis Ford Coppola Cast Al Pacino , Diane Keaton Andy Garcia , Talia Shire , Eli Wallach , Joe Mantegna , George Hamilton , Bridget Fonda Runtime 162 Minutes Writers Mario Puzo , Francis Ford Coppola

Watch on Paramount+

1 "Say Hello To My Little Friend."

Tony Montana, 'Scarface' (1983)

Scarface features Pacino at his most intense, holding nothing back in his role as Tony Montana, a Cuban immigrant who rises from the streets of Miami to become a feared drug lord. The movie charts his meteoric ascent, fueled by his insatiable hunger for wealth and power. However, paranoia and violent tendencies are his Achilles' heel, leading to a fiery climax.

Indeed, the shootout where Montana unleashes his grenade launcher-equipped AR-15 is one of the most recognizable scenes in cinema history. "You wanna play rough? Okay!" he yells before letting rip with a hail of gunfire. After delivering a gangster performance for the ages with the Godfather movies, Pacino somehow crafted a character even more iconic and larger-than-life. In later years, the actor's tendency to be over-the-top would produce diminishing returns, but with Scarface, it's pitch-perfect, helping to make this one of the greatest crime films of all time. People will be quoting it and parodying it for decades to come.