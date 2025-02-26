Al Pacino is frequently ranked as one of the greatest film actors ever. This is for good reason, as few actors in history have been able to imbue their performances with the kind of undeniable charisma and intensity that Pacino so frequently does. At his best, Pacino commands stage and screen with his unique performances, which can quickly shift from cold and quietly menacing, to boisterous and thunderously aggressive. But Pacino, like Robert De Niro and Jack Nicholson, has the unique gift of imbuing each of his performances with the novel charm of his real-life personality. Critics of his later work tend to deride him for this, suggesting that he's just "playing himself." These critiques overlook Pacino's unique gift for harnessing his real-life charisma and applying it to the characters he plays.

Whether he's playing explosive characters like Detective Frank Hanna of Heat or a tortured heroin addict like Bobby in The Panic in Needle Park, Pacino always manages to bring a unique degree of intensity to his roles that seems intrinsic to his very being. This list includes a ranking of the best Pacino films, which capture this raw energy throughout his career. Honorable mentions: The Irishman, Sea of Love, and The Devil's Advocate.

10 'The Panic in Needle Park' (1971)

Directed by Jerry Schatzberg

The Panic in Needle Park is a drama film directed by Jerry Schatzberg and written by Joan Didion and John Gregory Dunne which follows the lives of a group of acquaintances who frequent "Needle Park", a hangout spot for local heroin addicts. Pacino plays Bobby, a small-time drug dealer and addict who takes a liking to Helen (Kitty Winn), the girlfriend of one of his customers. Bobby and Helen soon begin a romance that's complicated by their drug-fueled lifestyles. The Panic in Needle Park features Cinéma vérité-style footage that captures the gritty realism of the 1960s drug scene in New York City's Upper West Side.

The Panic in Needle Park was Pacino's breakout role and a precursor to his work in Scarface and The Godfather. Unlike the theatrical and explosive style that would characterize his later career, The Panic in Needle Park features a more subdued, yet raw and emotional role from Pacino. Bobby's character is a charismatic but deeply troubled soul who struggles between his addiction and the criminal lifestyle that supports it. There's a realism to this character that's in stark contrast to the larger-than-life roles Pacino would assume later on, but that's precisely what makes this film such an important one in his career. Pacino's performance as Bobby is a unique one that's both compelling and heartbreaking. Both Pacino and Winn received critical acclaim for their roles; the latter won the Best Actress Award at the Cannes Film Festival in 1971.

9 'Scent of a Woman' (1992)

Directed by Martin Brest