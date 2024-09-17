Scarface. The Godfather. Dog Day Afternoon. Heat. The Irishman. All great films, all starring Al Pacino, and all considerably better than some of the soon-to-be-mentioned movies. Pacino is one of the all-time greats when it comes to acting on screen, but few actors go their entire careers without starring in a few duds every now and then, and the actor in question here is no exception.

Most of the Al Pacino movies that didn’t quite hit the mark were released post-2000, meaning you're generally in safe hands if you check out most of his performances from the 20th century (at worst, there were perhaps a couple of middling Pacino flicks before 2000). A collection of those lesser films of his are ranked below, from bad to worst… though, to his credit, Al Pacino himself does still manage to be entertaining in a few of them.

8 'Phil Spector' (2013)

Director: David Mamet

It’s possible to see how a Phil Spector biographical movie could potentially be interesting, but not executed in the way Phil Spector tries to do it. It’s a tonally very strange film about a controversial figure, with Spector himself being a famed music producer whose life and reputation changed for good after he was charged with the murder of a young woman in 2003.

Phil Spector, the movie, ends up mostly being a courtroom drama, but not a particularly exciting or interesting one. Pacino as Spector is certainly interesting casting, and the film doesn’t lack talent, given the cast also includes the likes of Helen Mirren, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Jeffrey Tambor (Pacino and Tambor were both in a much better courtroom drama decades earlier: And Justice for All), but it ultimately doesn’t offer much by way of insight, commentary, or entertainment value, proving somewhat tedious to sit through.

7 'The Son of No One' (2011)

Director: Dito Montiel

Al Pacino wasn’t the only well-known actor associated with the gangster genre dragged into The Son of No One, given Ray Liotta also shows up. It’s a largely forgotten movie that also starred Channing Tatum, Juliette Binoche, and Katie Holmes, with a plot revolving around a young cop trying to get to the bottom of some unsolved murders that happened when he was a child, and within his old neighborhood.

Mining various police movie clichés and not doing anything daring with them, The Son of No One is a slog, and not in a particularly fun or endearingly cheesy way, either. Some might feel charitable enough to call it thoroughly mediocre rather than outright terrible, but that would be generous. It’s quite bad, it doesn’t bring anything new to the genres it explores, and it wastes most of its cast members pretty badly.

6 'Misconduct' (2016)

Director: Shintaro Shimosawa

Misconduct is a fairly sloppy legal-themed thriller about a wealthy businessman and a senior partner at a law firm embroiled in a battle of wills, and how it affects a younger man who works at the same firm as the latter. The plot tries to twist and turn, on paper, perhaps, raising the stakes, but in practice, Misconduct doesn’t exactly get the heart racing.

Nor will your mind be particularly impacted by what’s going on, as it’s much more likely to wander throughout than find this engrossing. Like the aforementioned Al Pacino movies, Misconduct also has some well-known names attached to it, given Anthony Hopkins is also in this, but both he and Pacino – alongside all the younger actors – aren’t given much to do here, and the whole thing just feels like a waste of time for everyone involved, the viewer included.

5 'Hangman' (2017)

Director: Johnny Martin

Al Pacino didn’t star in quite as many duds as Nicolas Cage did throughout the 2010s, but his body of work from the decade in question was more than a little iffy, owing to films like The Son of No One and Misconduct. Throw the generically titled Hangman on the same pile, because it’s another unexciting crime/thriller movie with a creaky screenplay and pacing, though the premise here is arguably dumber than those other movies.

In Hangman, there’s a serial killer who – quite naturally – needs to be stopped, and his whole schtick is tied to the game of Hangman, which might give the police the edge they need to predict his next move. It would pair well with The Snowman if you wanted, for whatever reason, to watch a dumb and unsatisfying double feature of bad crime movies released in 2017.

4 'Righteous Kill' (2008)

Director: Jon Avnet

Al Pacino and the similarly legendary Robert De Niro have been in some well-acted and overall fantastic crime films over the years. They both appeared in The Godfather: Part II, for example, though they didn’t share any scenes. Their time together on screen was limited but impactful in Heat, and then they had a fantastic – and ultimately moving – dynamic together throughout The Irishman.

But then comes Righteous Kill, which is easily the worst film starring both Pacino and De Niro, to the point where its existence feels like something of a cruel joke. It’s such a tedious police procedural that aims to get people to watch just because two of the most well-known actors of all time star in it. Righteous Kill doesn’t deceive in the sense of putting both men on the poster and then relegating them to minor roles, but the alternative – that they're both in the movie a lot and the movie happens to be terrible – isn't much better.

3 '88 Minutes' (2007)

Director: Jon Avnet

One year before he directed Righteous Kill, Jon Avnet also made 88 Minutes, another crime/thriller film starring a wasted Al Pacino (wasted in the sense he’s not well used; not in the drinking sense). It’s probably a worse movie than Righteous Kill technically speaking, but where that one was dreadfully tedious, 88 Minutes does prove to be sort of fun in parts, having enough dopey scenes and inherent goofiness to be enjoyed ironically.

Running for 20 minutes longer than the title might lead you to believe, 88 Minutes is about a forensic psychiatrist who’s targeted by a mysterious person who claims he has less than an hour and a half to live. The movie then becomes little else except Al Pacino awkwardly shuffling from one scene to another, always looking confused on two fronts: as his character, and as an actor. You feel a little sorry for the guy being in something this bad, honestly… at least when the movie isn't managing to be unintentionally funny, which it definitely is at points.

2 'Gigli' (2003)

Director: Martin Brest

Though Gigli seemed to put its director, Martin Brest, unfairly into director jail with a potential life sentence, most of the actors who appeared in it more or less came out with their careers intact. Ben Affleck’s still well-known, Jennifer Lopez hasn’t ever entirely faded from public view, and the older cast members – like Al Pacino and Christopher Walken – also featured in Gigli and lived to tell the tale.

Granted, in Pacino’s case, it probably helps that he was only in this infamously bad crime/romance/comedy film for what was essentially an extended cameo. To the credit of him and Walken, the film picks up ever so slightly when they appear, which unfortunately isn't enough to make Gigli an overall fun watch. The parts that don’t work just don’t work to too great an extent.

1 'Jack and Jill' (2011)

Director: Dennis Dugan

Abandon hope, all ye who enter Jack and Jill. This is one of the defining bad movies of the 2010s; a film that seemed like one of the worst things ever made based on its infamous trailer alone. In a sense, though, the trailer for Jack and Jill was honest in that it told you how unfunny the movie was going to be in advance, because the only difference in watching the trailer versus watching the movie is that the latter is objectively much longer, whereas the trailer only feels feature-length.

Either way, Jack and Jill is miserable, though Al Pacino pulls a Gigli to some extent by only being in the film a little, and bringing a tiny amount of energy to it (the Dunkaccino memes/remixes are something good to have come from this trainwreck). Adam Sandler can do – and has done – much better, and Jack and Jill is perhaps the nadir of his career, as well as a low point for Pacino.

