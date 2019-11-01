Al Pacino Is Hunting Nazis in First Teaser for Amazon Series ‘Hunters’

0

While the Netflix film The Irishman opens in select theaters today, Amazon is sneaking in some Al Pacino content of its own by dropping the first teaser trailer for the new original series Hunters. Executive produced by Jordan Peele, the show follows a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City who are working to snuff out a band of high-ranking Nazi officials who are living quietly in the U.S. and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich.

The material is certainly timely given that, for some insane reason, Nazis have made a comeback, and I’m hopeful Hunters will serve as yet another piece of entertainment that proves the only good thing to do with Nazis is to punch them in the face.

This is merely an announcement teaser so we don’t get to see much, but I’m also enthused to see Pacino in a regular TV series role in a show as prestigious as this one. The show was created by David Weil (Moonfall) who serves as co-showrunner alongside Nikki Toscano, and Alfonso Gomez-Rejon (Me, Earl and the Dying Girl) directed the pilot.

Check out the first Hunters trailer below. The series debuts in 2020 on Amazon Prime Video and also stars Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa Changchien, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker and Lena Olin.

Here’s the official synopsis for Hunters: