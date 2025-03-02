The 1983 remake of Scarface is best remembered for Al Pacino’s iconic performance and the grand operatic direction of Brian De Palma. Its impact on pop culture has been stamped on hip-hop music, fashion, and video games like the Grand Theft Auto series for the past four decades. It's impossible to say whether the film's legacy would be as impactful had legendary director Sidney Lumet helmed the movie.

Known for his eye for authenticity and real-world storytelling, Lumet had already helped to establish Pacino as a movie star with his Oscar-worthy performances in Serpico and Dog Day Afternoon. Both films allowed the actor to play memorable eccentric outsiders as Lumet injected social themes such as abuse of power and media sensationalism into the movies. While Lumet’s vision for Tony Montana’s rise and fall story was not realized, his ideas to deviate from the 1932 film made him an unsung influence on Scarface’s legacy.

Sidney Lumet Was Responsible for Changing the Time Period and Ethnicity of ‘Scarface'

Image via Universal Studios

In his memoir Sonny Boy, Pacino revealed his interest in the Howard Hawks 1932 gangster drama after attending a special screening at Los Angeles’ Tiffany Theater. The original movie’s theme of an ambitious immigrant pursuing the American dream with violence has remained relevant in the decades since. Its main character, Tony Camonte, has identical character traits to Pacino’s Michael Corleone in The Godfather, including their rise to power within the criminal underworld and their increasingly fractured relationships that leave them doomed to peril.

Working with his longtime manager and producer Martin Bregman, Pacino approached Lumet and original screenwriter David Rabe (Casualties of War, Hurlyburly) to put together a remake of Scarface set in the same period as the original’s St. Valentine’s Day Massacre setting of the 1920s. However, Lumet saw a greater opportunity to reflect the politics of the Reagan era by shifting the story away from '20s Chicago to modern-day '80s Miami. Lumet and Rabe changed the title character from an Italian immigrant to Tony Montana, a Cuban refugee cast out on the Mariel boatlift as part of a large ethnic cleansing effort by Cuban President Fidel Castro. From there, the key beats of the original story were retained — Tony’s violent rise to power as a high-profile crime boss, his pursuit of the woman of his dreams, and his paranoid jealousy over any man who showed interest in his young sister.

Sidney Lumet’s Vision for ‘Scarface’ Was Deemed Too Political