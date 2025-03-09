The early ‘70s brought a new breed of cop roles to the big screen. Many of the ones that had the most lasting impact, such as The French Connection and Dirty Harry, gave depictions of hardened detectives driven to deliver justice while bending the law just enough to conflict with their superiors. Serpico exposed the police as a flawed institution.

If The Godfather opened Hollywood’s doors for Al Pacino, Sidney Lumet’s biopic about ex-NYPD plainclothes officer Frank Serpico cemented the actor as a special generational talent. Exposing systematic corruption within the ranks of his department, Serpico was nothing like the cops ever seen on film as he polarized law enforcement by breaking the code of silence. With Pacino diving deep into an officer’s life on and off the job, he crafts the ultimate generational rebel that paved the way to an Oscar-worthy career.

What Is the True Story Behind 'Serpico'?