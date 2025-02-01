Throughout the ‘90s, CGI techniques used in Jurassic Park and Terminator 2: Judgment Day made possible photorealistic images for the human eye. If dinosaurs and cyborgs could seemingly perform with human actors on the big screen, how soon would the technology become advanced enough to replace movie stars? Andrew Niccol’s S1m0ne would satirize this concern in 2002.

Upon Simone’s release, the discussion surrounding computer-generated actors leading a Hollywood movie was a hot-button issue in Hollywood. Though there were successful CG animated hits from Disney-Pixar that only required the stars’ voiceovers, it was the release of 2001’s Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within featuring realistic CG human characters that proved controversial upon release. While Simone was not a hit upon release, the premise of the first computer-generated movie star proved prophetic with the controversial issues surrounding the use of A.I. in today’s entertainment landscape.

‘S1m0ne’ Shares Similarities to ‘The Truman Show’ on the Dangers of Technology