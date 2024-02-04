The Big Picture Al Pacino turned down a role in Star Wars due to his confusion about the script, but it ultimately worked out well for both him and the franchise.

Pacino's decision allowed the Star Wars cast to be largely unknown, giving the characters a fresh and authentic feel.

By passing on Star Wars, Pacino was able to continue pursuing roles in grounded motion pictures and establish his star image in the film industry.

Al Pacino had one of the most stunning decades of acting of all time in the 1970s. Exploding onto the scene with his work in The Godfather, Pacino would’ve already been a mighty acting titan if he just had those two Godfather titles under his belt. However, buoyed by the success of that feature, Pacino went on to headline motion pictures like Dog Day Afternoon and Serpico that would define him as a silver screen legend. Believe it or not, Pacino almost anchored another massive 1970s classic, one that would’ve even surpassed The Godfather in terms of box office appeal and public ubiquity. That feature was Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, the original Star Wars in 1977.

'The Godfather' Put Al Pacino in High Demand

Back in the late 1970s, when the world of Luke Skywalker and the rest of George Lucas' sci-fi creations were a total unknown, Pacino was approached to take on a key part in the inaugural installment of the Star Wars saga. Pacino passed on the production, instead opting to do further beloved movies and working with other auteurs of the era. In the end, things worked out swimmingly for both Pacino and Star Wars. They didn’t need each other to leave a lasting impact on pop culture. Still, film lovers everywhere can’t help but wonder what would’ve happened if Pacino had followed up his Godfather work with a trip to a galaxy far, far away…

Pacino spoke at The 92nd Street Y, New York, and explained that, in the wake of becoming a big deal as a leading man, he was offered every script under the sun. Among those screenplays was the original Star Wars. The producers of that project were keen to offer Pacino enormous sums of money to join the cast. After all, Star Wars was an unknown quantity at the time, and it was an incredible risk for all involved. Why not mitigate some of that turmoil by getting the face of the Godfather movies involved in the proceedings? Unfortunately for those producers, Pacino apparently didn’t understand a lick of the screenplay so he opted to turn down the part, saying:

“Well, I turned down ‘Star Wars.’ When I first came up, I was the new kid on the block, you know what happens when you first become famous. It’s like, ‘Give it to Al.’ They’d give me Queen Elizabeth to play,” Pacino said. “They gave me a script called ‘Star Wars.’ … They offered me so much money. I don’t understand it. I read it. … So I said I couldn’t do it. I gave Harrison Ford a career.”

Al Pacino Fits the Han Solo Persona

The idea of Pacino inhabiting the part of Solo isn’t a far-fetched one. For one thing, he and Ford are roughly the same age (Pacino is only two years older), which fits perfectly with the idea that Solo is supposed to be an older, more experienced traveler of the cosmos compared to Skywalker. Plus, Solo’s schtick in the original Star Wars is to be dubious of The Force and only caring about money. That grizzled, no-nonsense attitude is something Pacino could’ve played in his sleep. It’s easy to imagine him being able to step into the role and nailing it, even with how iconic Ford turned out to be as Solo.

Pacino's confusion over the initial Star Wars script and opting to pass on Han Solo perfectly crystallizes how difficult it was to communicate what Star Wars was solely on the page. As a brand-new pop culture property (and minimal then-modern benchmarks for what an adventurous sci-fi blockbuster could look like), the screenplay for Star Wars could be downright impenetrable to even folks who were in the movie! As Ford said at a 2005 AFI awards ceremony for George Lucas, “you can type this [stuff], but you can't say it!” The very distinctive universe of Star Wars was difficult to grasp even when one had signed on to the project. No wonder Pacino had trouble realizing what this movie could be.

Al Pacino Didn't Need Star Wars

Pacino passing on the role of Han Solo did end up being a boon for Star Wars in terms of allowing the movie’s principal cast to be largely unknown quantities to the general public. While Alec Guinness was around as Obi-Wan Kenobi, the rest of the cast was largely character actors and fresh faces. Even Ford, though he’d shown up in The Conversation and American Graffiti, was mostly just a supporting player before Star Wars. Through this casting route, the inhabitants of the Star Wars franchise truly felt like denizens of a distant galaxy. There were no preconceived notions of the actors tied to films as iconic as The Godfather to mar the audience’s initial perceptions of Luke Skywalker and Han Solo. They could just exist as new human beings belonging to a faraway domain. Missing out on Pacino might’ve stung at the time, but it was a long-term benefit for Pacino.

Pacino had no trouble finding other high-profile work in the wake of Star Wars, with the actor taking on the title role of Bobby Deerfield the same year Star Wars premiered. Not being tied down to a franchise that developed two further sequels between 1977 and 1983 gave Pacino room to headline features like Brian De Palma's Scarface and Cruising. Eschewing Star Wars also gave Pacino a chance to confirm his interest in inhabiting grounded motion pictures, not ones rooted in science-fiction imagery and fantasy storytelling tropes. In the years that followed, Pacino would make numerous crime dramas made in the shadow of The Godfather as well as dramas like The Inside rooted in discernible reality. Whereas Ford has regularly returned to science-fiction and blockbuster territory with the Indiana Jones and Blade Runner franchises, Pacino has stayed in the same kinds of features that gave him his star image in the first place. Even his one foray into comic book adaptations was the Warren Beatty crime drama Dick Tracy.

If he had taken on a character as iconic and influential as Han Solo, it’s doubtful Pacino could’ve committed himself long-term exclusively to those kinds of movies. Looking back on this missed casting nearly 50 years later, it’s clear Pacino turning down Han Solo was a wise choice that benefited all involved. Harrison Ford got his star-making turn that catapulted him to the A-list and Pacino got the necessary room to pursue more of the films that filled up his fascinating filmography. Who knows, if this casting had happened, maybe the Dunkaccino commercial in Adam Sandler's Jack and Jill would’ve never happened…

